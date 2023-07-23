This week, let’s consider “misused words and/or phrases” of power, control, or manipulation. You have heard the word or even been told, “You are the reason for …” (and there are many endings that people attach to complete the statement) e.g. “for me failing,” or “for me not succeeding,” or “because of you,” or “you made me do it.” The number of these types of phrases seem to be increasing. And how about this one when someone wants to really emphasize power, authority, control, and/or manipulation over someone, “for god’s sake, man,” or “for heaven’s sakes, man.” I’m appalled at such misuse of the name of the Lord, and the flaunting of word to exercise one’s power and control over someone.
The Bible instructs us on the use of our words and how and what they are used for, as well as the misuse of words. Psalms 19:14 says, “Let the words of my mouth, and the meditation of my heart, be acceptable in thy sight, O Lord, my strength and my Redeemer.” Ephesians 4:29 says, “Let no corrupting talk come out of your mouths, but only such as is good for building up, as fits the occasion, that it may give grace to those who hear.” Proverbs 21:23 says, “Whoever keeps his mouth and his tongue keeps himself out of trouble.” To use one’s words for such things as named is in direct conflict with the word of God. Proverbs gives ample instructions for our words, their use and the meaning and reason for them. We must remember it is not just the words we say, but it is also the purpose and reason in the words one uses. It is also one’s attitude, the tone used, and the context. Most people have heard the words, “Killing me softly with his words”, from the song, “Killing Me Softly with His Words.” And words that are misused with the intent of power, control, manipulation or any type of hurt are words wrongly used and will reap the same on the one who spoke them.
