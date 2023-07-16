“I had no choice” or “I had no choice in the matter,” or like statements are interesting statements that are misused in our world since the garden of Eden. The use of these statements are disheartening as they not only shift the blame and the focus off of the one using them, they negate all responsibility one had in the matter. All too often these phrases suggest there was no choice to one who was a part of, or in the mix of the matter at the time of the choice.
It is interesting to me that the Bible states it differently. If you were there or in the mix of the choice and stated nothing or walked away from being a part of the choice, you did have a choice, and made it, even though it may have been a wrong one. Choice has to do with the will more than the mind or knowledge, even though knowledge will, or at least should have, a larger part in making a choice. And yet all too often even with great knowledge of a choice one fails to be wise and use wisdom in the making or being a part of a choice. Why and how did that happen? Many people in the Bible struggled with this same problem. Some learn in the application of wisdom from God our heavenly father, others seem to never learn and let God by his word and Holy Spirit help them in this matter. God gives us the freedom to choose or to make a choice – without that freedom we would be a prisoner of and to God. So let’s focus on today and the future and not the past when it comes to “choice.” Let’s determine to make “choices” based on God’s word and choose wisely according to what God has said in his word. To make good choices is to know the mind and will of the Lord through prayer and his word. The day to day choices we make are important and will have some kind of effect in and on the days ahead and future choices. Stop listening to the crowd around you in your choices and look to and for good godly council in all your decisions.
