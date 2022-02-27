“Love your neighbor as yourself.” Jesus’ command still bothers most thinking people. How can I love someone I don’t even really like? The answer is in those two words, “as yourself.” To be honest, I don’t always really like myself either. I’m not always proud of my words or deeds. Yet, I still work to help myself in every way I can. I still want the best for myself. It doesn’t matter if I like myself or feel like loving myself. I’m simply committed to doing what I think will be most helpful for myself.
You see, I want my neighbors to make it easy for me. I want them to make me like them. I would rather that Jesus had said to love your neighbors as they love you. If they are always kind, considerate and helpful, that would make it easier for me to want the best for them also.
But it doesn’t work that way. We’re not called to act lovingly to those who love us. We’re called to love everyone as (in the same way) we love ourselves. If I can take that attitude towards those around me, I will be acting in agreement with Jesus’ command. But the question is how can I do that?
One of the first steps is to choose to love. Love is not just a strong emotion. True love requires an act of the will. I must choose to walk in harmony with those around me. I must choose to put aside irritations and focus on relationships.
C. S. Lewis, one of my favorite authors, suggests that we deliberately look for opportunities to act in a loving manner. We can’t always control our emotions, but we can control what we say and what we do. When we choose the best for others and we act lovingly toward them, we will begin to like them a little more. And it will be easier to obey this command of Jesus.
Eunice and Joe Boeringa keep busy at Vineland Native American Chapel.
