Rev. Dr. John W. Mann

Lately I’ve been thinking about my Guardian Angel. I wrote that in caps because I think of her as an actual entity. And I write “her,” because the one time she appeared to me, it was in the female guise. 

Angels do not lend themselves to the scientific method. My approach to life tends to be scientific and rational. But there’s that small percentage that doesn’t fit the mold. I can’t explain it, so I don’t try. Like much of my approach to relating to the Bible and the life on offer therein, where explanation falls short, story picks up the slack. As I’ve grown older and maybe wiser, story has become my primary approach to understanding the Bible. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.