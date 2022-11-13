Lately I’ve been thinking about my Guardian Angel. I wrote that in caps because I think of her as an actual entity. And I write “her,” because the one time she appeared to me, it was in the female guise.
Angels do not lend themselves to the scientific method. My approach to life tends to be scientific and rational. But there’s that small percentage that doesn’t fit the mold. I can’t explain it, so I don’t try. Like much of my approach to relating to the Bible and the life on offer therein, where explanation falls short, story picks up the slack. As I’ve grown older and maybe wiser, story has become my primary approach to understanding the Bible.
My first encounter with the angel happened when I was five years old. In my family of origin, crime and punishment was at the forefront of my life. I always seemed to be breaking some law of which I was unaware until I had transgressed it. On one occasion, my father punished me with an angry belt whipping. He was never of the, “this hurts me more than you,” school of thought.
Afterward, I was sitting out on the back-porch steps when the thought occurred to me, and it was rather like a thought from the outside looking in, “That’s not how you treat a boy.” And I thought, “You’re right. That’s not how you treat a boy.” What that allowed me to do, empowered me if you will, was from a young age to not buy into my parent’s pathology. There were more episodes over the years, but I never thought, “I deserve this because I’m a bad person.”
My Angel showed up at times along the way; sight unseen mostly. Like the time someone tried to shoot me, and the bullet went past my ear; or the time one of my pals pulled me out of the path of a speeding car. I felt her looking over my shoulder when I held my first-born child. And of course, the time she appeared. It was in a dream, but one of those dreams that seem more real than being awake. During a very stressful time in life, a low point, she said, “You know I’ve always been with you and I’ve always loved you.”
On a recent Saturday, a very good friend of mine died. David was his name. He was 99 years old and he knew that I didn’t have an outstanding relationship with my father, so he asked if he could call me “son.” I said, “As long as I can call you Dad.” Whenever he saw me, he would say, “Hello son.” He was sharp to the very end. Among things we talked about were cars, and my Subaru Outback in particular. He was into the details. In our final conversation we said our good-byes. His last words to me were, “I love you, son.”
The next morning, I was on my usual route to lead worship at the Presbyterian Churches in McGrath and Wahkon. While cruising down County Road 2 at a comfortable 60 miles per hour, a buck came out of nowhere (to me at least) and collided with my car, front and center. I got out to survey the damage just as the car burst into flames. Aided by a full tank of gas, everything that could burn, did.
The next day at David’s funeral, his Rabbi gave me a yarmulke to wear (David was Jewish Orthodox). As I helped carry his flag-draped coffin, I couldn’t help but think that he must have encountered my Guardian Angel and said, “Look out for my son. He drives a Subaru.”
Rev. Dr. John Mann is pastor at Wahkon Presbyterian Church.
