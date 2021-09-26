“No one has greater love than this, to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.” (John 15:13)
Just as we remembered the heroes of 9/11 last week, now, over a year and a half into the COCID-19 pandemic, we would do well to give thanks for others in our society that have put their lives on the line for their neighbor. First on any list should be our health care workers – all the doctors, nurses, EMTs, researchers, and all those on staff at hospitals, nursing homes, and other care facilities.
While health care workers knew they were getting into a profession with some stressful moments, the stresses of this pandemic have almost been beyond belief. It can be easy for us to forget to care for our caregivers, and it can even be difficult for those caregivers to remember it for themselves. They see the impact of this virus far more profoundly than the average person, and that leads to some feeling guilty for thinking of their own physical and mental health.
I have always been grateful that the Bible includes moments when even Jesus needs to take a break. Usually, though, the crowd follows him, hoping to be healed in body or spirit. But if even Jesus needs to get out of town sometimes and take a rest, then certainly the rest of us need that too.
But as we see another wave of infections from the Delta variant, health care workers once again face the trauma that this virus leaves in its wake. Burnout is becoming more common, and the American Medical Association has even begun to study PTSD symptoms among health care workers.
Christ teaches us that we are called, first and foremost, to love God and to love our neighbor. Those who care so heroically for us desperately need to know that we care for them as well. If you see them out at a restaurant or coffee shop, treat them to a free drink or meal. But also treat them with respect. Sadly, many are taking their frustration over this challenging time out on our health care workers.
Finally, please consider getting vaccinated, if you are able and haven’t already, and, if you can’t, please wear a mask. We all have our freedoms, but Christ teaches us to use those freedoms for the good of our neighbor. As ICUs in many parts of the country fill to capacity, not only does this impact the lives of those who are ill, but also those providing that care. For all the love they have shown us, our heroes deserve that much.
James Muske is the pastor at Bethesda Lutheran Church in Malmo.
