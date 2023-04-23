In the dark, I’d check the make, model, and color of the vehicle. Next, I would verify the tell-tale VIN number with a flashlight to be certain that it matched (at times people repainted their cars to throw us off). In those days, the bank faxed everything over to us. We had to connect the dots.
After accessing the particular location and way it was parked, stealth and speed were everything. We would do everything possible NOT to be noticed or our identities to be found out.
You never knew who or how many people would come out or with what if you weren’t silent or quick enough. This was a job for a young guy.
Moving with too much haste caused mistakes at times too. Damage to a car, taking the wrong vehicle, damage to property, accidents or worse could occur. Sometimes you could be up for the whole night and find nothing!
On multiple occasions, Jesus’s own followers did not recognize who he was even though he was right there in front of them. Could you blame them? Seeing a person return from the dead can cause all kinds of reactions and shock.
The gospels tell us about Mary Magdalene at the cemetery, the two followers on the road to Emmaus town, Peter, James, John and others seeing him on the shore, and Thomas’s disbelief, etc. In these incidents, Jesus’s friends did not initially recognize him. They were full of despair, fear and disbelief. These and other emotions (like anger) blind us to his reality and what he actually did for us personally.
In the end of each of the above accounts, the Lord eventually was always joyfully reunited with his followers. He was not and does not play games with us. He was not attempting to be sneaky, cruel, take something, or run off. His heart is to reveal himself to us and to have a deep abiding relationship with us.
In our pain, unbelief, or insincerity, people misinterpret who he is, and his intentions. If we are not careful, we can completely miss out on the power and beauty of really knowing him. Forgiveness, cleansing, holiness, love, and new purpose in Christ come from being in a personal relationship with him.
There were times I would think about the people we had repossessed vehicles from. Granted, what we were doing was perfectly legal. Although inside I admit I had to check my own attitude and intentions in the process. However, the Lord, as our Creator has intentions that are always right, pure, for our best and his glory.
He doesn’t just swoop down in quickly in secret, take something and run away. He promises “to never leave you nor forsake you” (Heb. 13:5). In fact, he promises “not to leave you as an orphan but to come to you.” (John 14:18). John gives us the purpose of the Bible, “But these things are written so that you may believe that Jesus is the Christ, the son of God, and that believing you may have life in his name.” (John 20:31). He is not just in the “recovery business,” He is in the re-creating business!
Les Parr is pastor at Vineland Native American Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.