Jesus was fond of using parables when he was speaking to the crowds. Parables are always fascinating because they are story-like and full of everyday images that we can easily relate to. But the interpretation of a parable can be problematic because we are tempted to draw all kinds of conclusions that were never intended. We can steer away from that pitfall by remembering that each parable is designed to tell us something about God. The lesson in each parable is always theological. A parable is not meant to give sociological or psychological lessons. Thus, when you read a parable, it is good to ask yourself, “What does this story tell me about God?”
One day Jesus told the parable of the weeds and the wheat growing side by side. The field workers said to the farmer, “Do you want us to go into the field and pull up the weeds?” And the farmer said “No. Let the weeds and the wheat grow side by side and I will separate them at harvest time.” In this parable the farmer represents God and we learn that God will separate the good and the bad at the end of time. God is the one who does the judging of the sinners and the saints. It is not for us to judge others. That is God’s job and we should let God take care of that divine task.
Father Jerry Schik presides over Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Wahkon.
