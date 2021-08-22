While recently reading the story of Paul’s conversion in Acts 9, I was struck once again with what a radical change took place in his life. He had been zealous in his attempts to stamp out the new religious development known then as The Way - now known as Christianity. Following his miraculous conversion, Paul became as zealous in promoting Christianity as he had been in opposing it previously, leading him to call himself “the worst of sinners.” The change was so radical and so sudden and so complete that many who knew about his former character and actions were left in either shock or skepticism. Paul had gotten radically saved and it changed his whole way of life and thinking.
It struck me that God often targets the extreme unbelievers, even antagonists, and those whose lives are broken and controlled by sin in order to produce such a radical conversion in lifestyle and thinking that those around them will be astonished at the change they see. The radical change convinces them of the genuineness of the person’s conversion. Becoming a Christian involves accepting Jesus as Savior and Lord. Becoming a Christian should bring about radical change in a person’s life. Christianity is not something one is simply to add on to his or her former self without it causing some dramatic changes. The Bible teaches us that we become new creatures in Christ. The old passes away and is replaced by the new. God works in us to conform us more and more into the image of Christ. In Romans 12, the Apostle Paul writes that we are no longer to be conformed to the pattern of this world, but are to be transformed by the renewing of our minds.
We should all be asking ourselves regularly if there is some change God would want to make in us. A year from now I would hope to be more conformed into the image of Christ than I now am. True Christianity demands change as God directs our lives and we are being led by God’s Holy Spirit. Resolutions are not just for New Years; we should be resolved to change as God wills.
Joe Boeringa is the pastor at Vineland Native American Chapel.
