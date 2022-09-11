Throughout the summer months there are a number of great car shows in our area.
I admit to being an old car enthusiast. Some may even call me a car junky. At the time of this writing I am looking forward to going to the car show at Porky’s in Hillman. The one I’m really excited about is the one in Little Falls on Sunday, the 11th of September. I believe they regularly have about 350 cars.
At these car shows there are often before and after photos of some of the cars, showing the extent of the restoration that particular car has undergone. Some are pretty extreme. These photos clearly display the skill and knowledge of the person or persons who restored them. Many of the older cars are what are known as barn or pasture finds, meaning that they sat in someone’s barn or shed, or out in someone’s pasture for a long time and were in rough shape, requiring extensive and expensive restoration.
Many people would see one of these in a shed or pasture and consider it just an old junker, of very little value in its present condition. But someone else would come along who has the skills and knowledge necessary to restore such a car to its original condition, and he would see its potential and envision a future show car. That’s part of what makes car shows so interesting to me.
You know, the same situation is true of people. When some people see another person who has been tossed about and battered by life, one whose life seems a total wreck (for whatever reason), they tend to write them off as of little value – not just worthless, but unredeemable.And they’re willing to leave them just where they found them. Still others, like the old car enthusiasts, see potential worth. They envision the possibility of restoration.
Our God is like that old car enthusiast. He doesn’t write off anyone, no matter in what condition he finds them. God sees potential and value where many people may see only wreck and ruin. And God has the knowledge and the skill to offer them total restoration.
There’s a really great verse in the Bible that speaks to this restoration possibility. It reads this way: “Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; old things have passed away; behold all things have become new.” That verse speaks of our Creator taking someone in need of restoration and making him over anew. In the well-known Psalm 23, David says this about the LORD, his shepherd: “He restores my soul.”
Here’s the take away. No matter what condition our life is in when we come to Christ for help, he he is willing and able to restore us- not just “like new” but “totally new.” The only requirement for us is to recognize our need and be restoration ready.
Joe Boeringa is the pastor at Vineland Native American Chapel.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
