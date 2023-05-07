Do you have everything you need or want? Acquiring the necessities of life is not a simple day’s task. There are numerous reasons. The cost of living makes it more difficult to buy the things we need. Weather hinders us from our work and play. Our snowy winter brought about the cancellation or postponement of events for us. Labor shortages also have negatively affected local businesses.
One trending way to avoid trouble is to be self-sufficient in the basics. We can harvest energy from wood, solar, or wind. We can grow or raise our own food. We can repair and fix things ourselves. We thus use our own work and determination. And with the plethora of online help, we can learn a new skill or have help with a specific job. Yet, no one is totally self-sufficient. We don’t have the means or ability to fix everything in our lives. And God didn’t make us to be that way in the first place.
God made us to be in fellowship with him and one another. He also made us stewards of the whole world. Yet, that communion was broken when Adam and Eve sinned. Every sin is a turning away from God and his plan for us and so there are really no “small” sins. They all involve rejection. And now, because of our sinful nature, we are born apart from God. We have broken relationships with one another. And we are not good stewards of all that God has given us. Basically, Adam and Eve were trying to be self-sufficient and it wrecked everything.
Having a place in our family, in our community and in our church family is essential. We even have a place in all of creation. In the beginning “God created man in his own image, in the image of God he created him; male and female he created them” (Gen. 1:27). When God created Eve for Adam, he describes her as “a helper fit for him” (Gen. 2:18). We have a place in relationship to all things. This place begins with communion with God. Jesus came to reestablish our broken relationship with God. He took all our sins, went to the cross, and died to pay for them all. By his word and visible word (the Sacraments), he forgives and washes us clean. So, the only way to be truly sufficient is to be sufficient in Christ.
Mark Maunula is pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church in Isle.
