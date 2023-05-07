Pastor Mark Maunula

Pastor Mark Maunula

Do you have everything you need or want? Acquiring the necessities of life is not a simple day’s task. There are numerous reasons. The cost of living makes it more difficult to buy the things we need. Weather hinders us from our work and play. Our snowy winter brought about the cancellation or postponement of events for us. Labor shortages also have negatively affected local businesses.

One trending way to avoid trouble is to be self-sufficient in the basics. We can harvest energy from wood, solar, or wind. We can grow or raise our own food. We can repair and fix things ourselves. We thus use our own work and determination. And with the plethora of online help, we can learn a new skill or have help with a specific job. Yet, no one is totally self-sufficient. We don’t have the means or ability to fix everything in our lives. And God didn’t make us to be that way in the first place.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.