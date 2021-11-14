If I lived in a tall apartment building, I wouldn’t mind living on the 13th floor. I might even be able to get it at a cheaper price. I had a friend – a pastor in Canada – whose house number on his street was 666. My in-laws like black cats. The last time I knocked on wood was on a bathroom door. I have purposefully broken mirrors when working on demolition projects.
Christians sometimes say, “Knock on wood.” When, I’ve heard them say that, I am not always sure if they are simply joking or if they think there is something to it. Well, I can assure you that there is nothing to it. Superstitions are based in a fear of the unknown or faith in magic or luck.
Concerning the unknown or any forces of evil, the Bible reminds us: “Little children, you are from God and have overcome them, for He who is in you is greater than he who is in the world” (1 John 4:4 ESV). Satan may desire to deceive, but he has no power over a Christian.
The magic we are used to seeing in this world can be regarded as acts of illusion. When magicians perform their acts, they can be quite creative and leave us wondering how it happened. Yet, there is always an explanation.
The word “luck” is generally a word I avoid. Luck could be applied to games of chance like Yahtzee. But having real “luck” in life is a totally different matter. God is in control. Even when something happens which some might call “bad luck,” God is still, nevertheless, in control. Not everything that happens is simply God’s will. But nothing happens without the will of God. “And we know that for those who love God all things work together for good, for those who are called according to His purpose” (Romans 8:28 ESV).
Are you superstitious? I hope not! God has a remedy for any such fear!
Mark Maunula is pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church in Isle. *Editor’s note: This Koinonia was taken from the Nov. 16, 2016 edition of the Messenger.
