In Luke’s gospel, Jesus is never called rabbi. Instead he is called teacher (didaskalos), and he teaches by proclaiming the word. We find a good example of this in chapter four of Luke’s gospel.
This chapter begins with the story of the temptations in the desert. When Jesus needed food, the devil tempted him to turn the stones into bread. Jesus said no and taught us that we need to look at our need for food in the context of all of our needs. We need food but our need for the word of God is a more basic and more important need. When Jesus was thinking about his mission, the devil tempted him to transform his divine mission into a political mission. The devil said, “I will give you authority over all the kingdoms in the world.” Jesus said no and taught us that political power should never be an end in itself. He came from God and so do we. He used spiritual values to build up the kingdom of God on earth and so should we. He did not set aside his divine mission and neither should we. When Jesus was thinking about his identity as Messiah, the devil tempted him to jump off the temple and force God to rush in and save him. Jesus said no and thereby taught us not to try to manipulate or control God. Jesus taught us to accept the human condition as he did. (And living with the law of gravity is part of the human condition.) He knew that he could fulfill his mission within the limitations of being human and he taught us that we can do the same. The mission is challenging but we can fulfill it without being superhuman.
Let’s take some time to reflect upon what Jesus is teaching us. (1) Our need for the Word of God is our most basic need. (2) We are called to build up the kingdom of God on earth. (3) We should reject the temptation to manipulate or control God.
Father Jerry Schik presides over Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Wahkon.
