Thank the Lord each day for His gifts to you.
We too often take for granted the fact that God is always with us. His protection is constant; His comfort is ever-present. Wouldn’t it be tragic if God remembered to attend to us only as often as we remembered to be thankful to Him.
Make it a regular part of your life to thank the Lord for His continuing mercies. Mealtime is a great way to remember. Saying a prayer over your food isn’t really required (It doesn’t sterilize the food or give it a nutritional boost).
But since you remember to eat several times a day, take that opportunity to spend a minute or two acknowledging God’s importance in your life.
God wouldn’t let a moment go by without thinking of you. Try not to let a meal go by without thinking of Him.
“When you go through deep waters and great trouble, I will be with you…
When you walk through the fire of oppression, you will not be burned up; the flames will not consume you.
For I am the Lord, your God, the holy one of Israel, your Savior.”
Rick Wilder is the pastor at Onamia United Methodist Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.