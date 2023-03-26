gieske_elias_2023.jpg

The spirt of our age seems to be one of self-determination, and self-exploration. We live in a culture full of self-help, self-care and life hacks. There can be a lot of really innovative ideas that come from this cultural mindset. People are open to developing new ways of thinking. There is a mindset of trying to do it better. The shadow side of all this focus on the self to the exclusion of others is that it often isolates us. When everyone is doing their own thing and not interested in being a part of something bigger than ourselves, we all end up doing everything alone. It is a bit of a conundrum to do anything with a group because so often there is an expectation of personalization. People want specially made events that revolve around their preferences.  

What happened to following? Today, being a follower seems to have negative connotation. As if by following something, I’m admitting I’m not smart enough to come up with my own personal ideas. Despite all the choices and options, we are presented with today in western society, we don’t seem to be happy. People are more depressed then in the past. They are on more medication for mental health issues. Our young people are dying by suicide and substance abuse at greater rates than ever before.  

