The spirt of our age seems to be one of self-determination, and self-exploration. We live in a culture full of self-help, self-care and life hacks. There can be a lot of really innovative ideas that come from this cultural mindset. People are open to developing new ways of thinking. There is a mindset of trying to do it better. The shadow side of all this focus on the self to the exclusion of others is that it often isolates us. When everyone is doing their own thing and not interested in being a part of something bigger than ourselves, we all end up doing everything alone. It is a bit of a conundrum to do anything with a group because so often there is an expectation of personalization. People want specially made events that revolve around their preferences.
What happened to following? Today, being a follower seems to have negative connotation. As if by following something, I’m admitting I’m not smart enough to come up with my own personal ideas. Despite all the choices and options, we are presented with today in western society, we don’t seem to be happy. People are more depressed then in the past. They are on more medication for mental health issues. Our young people are dying by suicide and substance abuse at greater rates than ever before.
The last few weeks I discussed how our nation is becoming less religious. More people are becoming non-affiliated with churches. This corresponds to people becoming less interested in following a religion. So, there appears to be a correlation between happiness and religious practice. As we have become more focused on ourselves, and less focused on God, we have become less happy. I think a common notion today is being a Christian particularly a Christian who is faithful to traditional biblical doctrine is burdened because of their religious convictions. Thus, giving up religion seems to promise greater freedom and self-determination.
Although the experience we often have is that in the moment when we get to do what we want, we are happy, often there is a big letdown after we get what it is we wanted. What I would say is that we are very interested in distracting ourselves, but not very good about understanding what gives meaning and fulfillment in our lives. Today, many people make important decisions based on sentiment rather than on reason. Or another way to put that is we don’t rely on logic but emotion to decide our course of action. How I feel in a moment drives my action rather than what I know to be true. This lends itself to being controlled by impulse and temporary emotions rather than truth. When we are not disciplined, our emotions tend to drive our actions rather than our intellect and will. This trend is easily recognizable with the current trends in electronic device usage.
Christianity remains a viable option, but to be a Christian is to follow Jesus, not ourselves. Christianity proposes that God created us in such a way that if we follow the Christian way of life, we will be cooperating with how we were made intrinsically. Therefore, Christianity seeks to organize our lives to seek our fulfillment through harmony with God, and it radically opposes the path of independence which was first proposed by the devil. Humbly following God’s invitations of communion and union with God and others is the Christian path to harmony.
In the current cultural climate, power is the currency which is promoted. Having power is the best way to procure happiness and ward off anything which would interfere with my self-determination. This is utterly opposed to the Christian ideal which says power is only given and shared by God in order that we use it to love and care for others. In the Christian understanding of power, we have power so as to protect and care for those who can’t do so themselves. Our willingness to lay down our lives for another is a sign of good leadership. Jesus is the only one who ever perfectly accomplished this, but many others have striven to follow his example.
Despair arises when we have no hope for happiness. Why is it that so many people are despairing when they seem to have more choices and more freedom than past generations? Christianity would propose that it is because we are not cooperating with how God made us to exist. More choices don’t make us freer. Rather, it is the ability to choose what is good and right for us that makes us free. Why then are people choosing to move away from Christianity? It is a great question. Might I suggest that it is because they do not understand what Christianity is, and they are deceived as to what will make them happy? As GK Chesterton once said: “The Christian ideal has not been tried and found wanting; it has been found difficult and left untried.” Will there be a time in the future when society reconsiders the Christian ideal and returns to it?
Father Elias Gieske is from the Diocese of Duluth and resides over the Churches of St. Joseph-Our Lady of Fatima-Holy Family in Crosby and Garrison.
