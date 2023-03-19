gieske_elias_2023.jpg

Last week we looked at how the religious landscape in western society has been shifting. This shift, by and large, has been away from main line Christian denominations towards what has been called the nones. Nones are described as not affiliated with any formal religious organization, especially an organized church. Now, this group of people isn’t all atheists or agnostics. Many of them believe in God, but they just don’t feel like a church fits them. Even among Christians who belong to a church, there are a large number of them who aren’t actively engaged or practicing their religion. The factors discussed last week play into this dynamic. Many religious people have received some upbringing in a Christian community, but haven’t held on strongly to their religious roots.  

As someone who cares deeply about sharing the gospel message with people, I would pose the question: “What can we do about this? How can we turn things around?” Ultimately, as a Christian, we understand that the Lord has not abandoned the church, but if we learn anything from the Old Testament scriptures, we can see that God allows his people to go astray. The Lord works within our human freedom. However, God also reaches out and calls his people back to faithfulness. God brings new life, and the Lord does this most often through human beings who are raised up from the midst of the community to help people come back to God. This has also been the pattern in the Christian Church from the very beginning. We can see that God has renewed his people again and again. I trust it will happen again.  

