Last week we looked at how the religious landscape in western society has been shifting. This shift, by and large, has been away from main line Christian denominations towards what has been called the nones. Nones are described as not affiliated with any formal religious organization, especially an organized church. Now, this group of people isn’t all atheists or agnostics. Many of them believe in God, but they just don’t feel like a church fits them. Even among Christians who belong to a church, there are a large number of them who aren’t actively engaged or practicing their religion. The factors discussed last week play into this dynamic. Many religious people have received some upbringing in a Christian community, but haven’t held on strongly to their religious roots.
As someone who cares deeply about sharing the gospel message with people, I would pose the question: “What can we do about this? How can we turn things around?” Ultimately, as a Christian, we understand that the Lord has not abandoned the church, but if we learn anything from the Old Testament scriptures, we can see that God allows his people to go astray. The Lord works within our human freedom. However, God also reaches out and calls his people back to faithfulness. God brings new life, and the Lord does this most often through human beings who are raised up from the midst of the community to help people come back to God. This has also been the pattern in the Christian Church from the very beginning. We can see that God has renewed his people again and again. I trust it will happen again.
So as dark as things may look, it also means we are ripe for the Holy Spirit to do something powerful and amazing. We can’t make God act, but we can only cooperate with the Lord in the work we are called to do. It’s also helpful on a natural level to see what have been the problems that got us where we are? Can we address these problems with God’s help? How have we as the Church turned away from God? We can also dispose ourselves (as well as we know how) to collaborate with God’s plan.
It seems clear there is a tug-of-war going on in the Christians of our nation. It basically comes down to: ‘Are we going to be faithful to the biblical teachings and the long-standing traditional beliefs which were believed to be revealed by God’, or ‘Are we free to mold and create a new church that better represents modern human society?’ We see believers arguing for both ideas and many gradations of each. We find ourselves trying to be relevant in a society that seems tired of tradition, revealed truth, and biblical morality. It’s easy to see how many practical people who are Christians are trying to find a way to bridge the gap. I can understand the fears that drive many Christians to try to be more focused on creating a welcoming community that is open to all, rather than clearly stating Christ’s doctrinal teachings. It may seem that traditional Christianity is on the way out. Wouldn’t it be better to preserve something even if we have to significantly modify the understanding of what it means to be a follower of Jesus? The alternative seems to be to let the whole thing fall apart. Trends being what they are, how long can it last?
If the Church were merely a human institution, I would agree. It can’t last long, and that it’s lasted this long is surprising. However, the Church is not a human institution. It is a divinely instituted community which consists of imperfect human members. Thus, it cannot fail unless God allows it to, and the Lord has said it will not fail. Jesus said, I will be with you always, even until the end of the age (Matthew 28:20). This has remained true since the beginning. The Holy Spirit has been at work in the Christian body since Pentecost. Therefore, to depart from the authority and teachings of Christ is to surrender the only real lifeline that remains open to the Church. While the tree of Christianity may be pruned, it will never die. If however, we depart from the tree that Christ established and begin our own venture, we will be doomed to disappear. When we depart from Christ’s teachings, and his authority, we remove ourselves from what sustains us. Thus, any attempt to found a new and improved church will fail to have staying power. The Church of Christ will always grow back … It will always be renewed, but a branch that severs the connection with the root can only wither, or at the very best, become a different tree altogether. It will certainly take time for this to play out, but we can be sure God will remain active in renewing the Church. We certainly need it – come, Holy Spirit!
Father Elias Gieske is from the Diocese of Duluth and resides over the Churches of St. Joseph-Our Lady of Fatima-Holy Family in Crosby and Garrison.
