For the past month or so in church I have been preaching about the various names of God and the meanings of each one. My own name, Joseph, means “The LORD will add.” God has many names in the Bible, and each name adds some understanding of who he is and what he is like and what he does. God’s first revealed name in the Bible is spelled JHWH. We’re not certain how it was pronounced because the Jewish religious leaders felt it was too holy even to speak, and so they substituted the name Adonaii which shows up in most English translations as LORD (all caps).
God’s covenant name JHWH was first revealed to Moses when God was speaking to him about returning to Egypt and leading the Israelites out of the land and back to Israel. Moses asked God, “Who shall I say has sent me?” God answered, “I am who I am. Tell them ‘I am’ has sent you.” Today we often hear the name JHWH pronounced Jehovah. Throughout the remainder of the Bible other characteristics of God are attached to that name. For example: Jehovah Jirah means the LORD who provides. Jehovah Rapha means the LORD who heals. Jehovah Shalom means the Lord is my peace. Other additions to his original name tell us that he is our shepherd, our banner, and the LORD present with us. Besides these, there are other names that proclaim him as the creator and God Almighty. Each name for God in the Bible adds more to our understanding of God so we can come to know him better.
All of the names I have mentioned, as well as others found in the Bible, show us various characteristics of God, and what he does for us. But I want to emphasize one statement about God that seems to tie them all together. In 1 John 4:8 the Apostle John says this about God: “God is love.”
We often talk about the various characteristics of God such as God is gracious, or God is merciful or God is just. But the statement of John that God is love speaks to the very essence of God. It’s not just a quality of God, but essentially who he is. From this fact we can see how all of his other characteristics and all of his dealings with mankind flow. If we can get this truth about God deep into our spirits, we have come to a better understanding of God, and that can influence our entire relationship with him. Recognizing that God IS love, and knowing how much God loves us can be spiritually transforming. I want to come to know God for who he is. And that’s what God wants too.
Joe Boeringa is the pastor at Vineland Native American Chapel.
