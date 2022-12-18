Pastor Mark Wetzler

Mark Wetzler

Matthew 2 is the account after the birth of Jesus and the wise men (Magi) from the east came in search of Jesus by following the “star.” They asked King Herod, “Where is the one who has been born King of the Jews? We saw his star in the east and have come to worship him.” Herod was troubled (greatly disturbed) by this news, so he called the chief priests and scribes (teachers of the law) demanding of them where Christ was to be born.  

They informed Herod in Bethlehem of Judah according to the prophet. So, Herod called the wise men secretly and inquired of them about the star and the exact information of its appearing. Herod then instructed them to go diligently to Bethlehem in careful search for the child and report back to him so that he too may go and worship him. The Bible states the wise men went on their way and the star they had seen in the east went ahead of them and stopped over the place the child (Jesus) was. It goes on to state when they saw the star they were overjoyed, came into the house saw the child (Jesus) with his Mother Mary and they bowed down and worshiped him and open and presented their gifts to him. Then being “WARNED” BY GOD” in a dream not to go back to Herod, they returned to their country by another route.  

