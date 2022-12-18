Matthew 2 is the account after the birth of Jesus and the wise men (Magi) from the east came in search of Jesus by following the “star.” They asked King Herod, “Where is the one who has been born King of the Jews? We saw his star in the east and have come to worship him.” Herod was troubled (greatly disturbed) by this news, so he called the chief priests and scribes (teachers of the law) demanding of them where Christ was to be born.
They informed Herod in Bethlehem of Judah according to the prophet. So, Herod called the wise men secretly and inquired of them about the star and the exact information of its appearing. Herod then instructed them to go diligently to Bethlehem in careful search for the child and report back to him so that he too may go and worship him. The Bible states the wise men went on their way and the star they had seen in the east went ahead of them and stopped over the place the child (Jesus) was. It goes on to state when they saw the star they were overjoyed, came into the house saw the child (Jesus) with his Mother Mary and they bowed down and worshiped him and open and presented their gifts to him. Then being “WARNED” BY GOD” in a dream not to go back to Herod, they returned to their country by another route.
Imagine the rage of Herod when he found out the wise men had not returned to inform him where he could find Jesus. Herod was not interested in worshiping the Christ Child, he was only concerned about the threat he believed Jesus to be to his rule and throne. If he only had not been so self-focused and full of fear that this Christ Child was a threat to his rule. He, Herod, could have with an honest and pure heart worshiped Jesus as well as the wise men and the shepherds.
Instead, Herod launched one of the most horrible head hunts of all mankind, the killing of hundreds of firstborn male babies and children. Like the self-centered mindset of Herod, many people today are trouble by the presence of the Lord and feel their life and their rule of life is threatened by Christ. So they seek to hunt and destroy the threat they feel the Lord is to them, or they simply ignore him and do nothing. To do either is to set ones course in life to eternal destruction.
But, this Christmas, be like the wise men, seek Christ and worship him and open and present your gifts to him. Give him yourself, all of your heart, mind, body, soul, and spirit. Renounce all of your threats you think God poses to you and follow his star (the Bible) so you can truly find him and worship him in spirit and in truth.
“For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, which is Christ the Lord” (Luke 2:11).
“God has stated, ‘He loves those who love me and those who seek me find me’” (Proverbs 8:17).
“And you will seek me, and find me, when you seek me with all your heart” (Jeremiah 29:13).
If you are feeling hopeless and alone, and need the real reason for the season look into the Bible and by faith accept the word God has given to us so we don’t miss him. This is the most important part of life that you will not want to miss.
Mark Wetzler is the pastor of Mille Lacs Living Water Assembly of God in Wahkon.
