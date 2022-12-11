Isaiah 7:14 Therefore the Lord Himself shall give you a sign; Behold, a virgin shall conceive, and bear a son, and shall call his name Immanuel.
Isaiah 9:6-7 For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulder: and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counselor, the Mighty God, the everlasting Father, the Prince of Peace. Of the increase of his government and peace there shall be no end, upon the throne of David, and upon his kingdom, to order it, and to establish it with judgment and with justice from henceforth even for ever. The zeal of the Lord of hosts will perform this.
Luke 2:11 For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord.
Have you ever missed it, even when it was clearly told or presented before you? We would all have to answer an honest, “Yes.” Having played sports from a young boyhood through college, I have missed it. The perfect pitch, the open shot, and yes even that nice eight-point buck. And there is a list of other things in life that I have missed, even some very clearly presented things in life.
Most of those things missed weren’t as import as the Jewish leaders and most of humanity missing the foretold birth of Jesus Christ the Savior. There are reasons, some valid, some just guesses, but of a group of people who shouldn’t have missed it was the Jewish leaders of the day. They had over 300 Old Testament prophecies giving facts and promises to the coming of the Messiah, Jesus Christ the only son of God, Lord and Savior of all humankind. But they missed it, they missed his birth, and even later in his ministry, they missed him. This miss was the most important miss of all mankind, especially by the ones who knew the Old Testament prophecies as they did.
Now before we get too hard on them, let’s ask the question of ourselves. What has God our heavenly father told us in his word that we are missing and for what reason? Many still today miss the “REAL REASON FOR THE SEASON, CHRISTMAS”. For many Jesus is a very little to no part of life, let alone Christmas. Look around. People’s lives are filled with everything but a personal relationship with Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior. There is a lot of meaningless talk, promises, and gestures in life, but a lacking of steadfast faith, actions and doing. The word of God is truth and to not receive it as truth is to miss Him.
But they found him; who found him? The shepherds, the wise men, and anyone who heard and believed the “news” the Messiah was born. So this Christmas, don’t miss him, don’t leave him out. Be like the shepherds and wise men who followed the word of God and the instructions of the angel, and the God-given star, and found him. God has stated, “He loves those who love me and those who seek me find me” (Proverbs 8:17).
Jeremiah 29:13: And you will seek me, and find me, when you seek me with all your heart.
If you are feeling hopeless and alone, and need the real reason for the season, look into the Bible and by faith accept the word God has given to us so we don’t miss him. This is the most important part of life that you will not want to miss.
Mark A. Wetzler is pastor of Mille Lacs Living Water of Wahkon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.