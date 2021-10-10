“Don’t do anything only to get ahead. Don’t do it because you are proud. Instead, be free of pride. Think of others as better than yourselves. None of you should look out just for your own good. You should also look out for the good of others. You should think in the same way Christ Jesus does.” (Philippians 2:3–5)
Concluding my reflections on those who serve on behalf of others, even in the face of their own suffering and loss, I would like to lift up the truth tellers of our world. In the Bible, the prophets frequently faced retribution, whether from rulers or the general public. Of course, for those of us not receiving our instructions from a burning bush, figuring out the truth can be a bit of a challenge.
The best modern day truth tellers tend to be those that are also great listeners. They listen, they study, they reflect, and they may have had some profound personal experience that set them on their path. In recent years, September 30 has become a day for difficult truth telling. It has become a day of remembrance for generations of Native Americans that suffered from the legacy of boarding schools in our country and Canada.
A painful chapter in our history as Americans and one that has not been well known outside of native communities. For years, our government forcibly removed native children from their homes and punished them if they spoke their language. Even after forcible removal ended, many schools still treated native language and culture as something undesirable.
This remembrance is also referred to as “Orange Shirt Day” I was encouraged to see a photo of many Onamia school staff and students wearing orange last week. Orange Shirt Day is largely credited to a woman named Phyllis Webstad. As a child, Phyllis was heartbroken when her orange shirt, a gift from her grandmother, was taken from her upon arriving at a Canadian mission school in 1973. In her words: “The color orange has always reminded me of that and how my feelings didn’t matter, how no one cared and how I felt like I was worth nothing. All of us little children were crying and no one cared.”
As Christians, one of the most powerful blessings we can bestow is to simply listen. The last two years have only added to the challenges we face and perhaps we wonder what difference we could make. We may not be scientists or policy experts, but most of us can manage to sit still for a little while and be a listening ear for someone in need. We may not all be blessed with a prophetic voice, but we can at least give the gift of our time and our compassion.
For more information on Boarding Schools, I would recommend U of MN professor Brenda Child’s book Boarding School Seasons.
James Muske is the pastor at Bethesda Lutheran Church in Malmo.
