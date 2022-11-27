Pastor John Mann

John Mann

The writer of Ecclesiastes said, “For everything there is a season and time for every matter under heaven.” The occasion of another birthday in December is a reminder of the passage of time. There was a time when birthdays marked progress and raised the question, “What presents might I get?” Now birthdays mark experience and raise the question, “How do I make the best use of the time that remains?” 

It seems that the older one gets, the faster time seems to pass. There’s a reason for that. When we’re young, say five years old, a year is a long time in comparison to our entire life span; a whole one-fifth of our existence. At that age, we don’t even remember the early days. At that age, waiting for Christmas seems like an eternity. 

