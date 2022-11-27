The writer of Ecclesiastes said, “For everything there is a season and time for every matter under heaven.” The occasion of another birthday in December is a reminder of the passage of time. There was a time when birthdays marked progress and raised the question, “What presents might I get?” Now birthdays mark experience and raise the question, “How do I make the best use of the time that remains?”
It seems that the older one gets, the faster time seems to pass. There’s a reason for that. When we’re young, say five years old, a year is a long time in comparison to our entire life span; a whole one-fifth of our existence. At that age, we don’t even remember the early days. At that age, waiting for Christmas seems like an eternity.
As we age, the years begin to add up. We live through a series of firsts: jobs, cars, loves, marriages, houses. Responsibilities can add up and we may feel as though there’s not enough time to do everything that needs to be done. There comes a shift in time when the life that once seemed all in front of us, becomes mostly behind us. One year is now a mere fraction of the time we have lived, so in perspective that year seems much briefer than it once did.
I first learned about Jesus when I was a young child. He had been a baby, and even though we talked about that stage of his life, he grew up. He was a mythical figure then, much older, a grown up like my parents. Like them, he was an authority figure. As time moved on, there was a story about him being around twelve years old and wandering away from his parents in a crowd. After much searching, they found him and scolded him for it, but he offered a smart-alecky response. I could identify with that.
Then he was like an older brother. He had good advice, although a lot of it could seem rather demanding. He knew a lot for a guy his age, so I looked up to him and even admired him. In those days it seemed as if he had my back, as in a, “Follow my lead,” kind of way. Then one day he was my contemporary. As a pastor at that age I identified with Jesus in his ability to rub people the wrong way at times.
Then in a, “Jesus is my brother,” sense, he was the younger brother. The one we want to make sure to include in our lives. As with a younger relative, it was almost like feeling a sense of responsibility for Jesus. And then, before it seemed possible, Jesus was the age of my children. Like them, he had wisdom to share. Like them, he kept me on my toes. Like my relationship with them, I wanted to stay informed about their lives, as well as talk to them on regular basis.
Now, Jesus is younger than my children. He is like a millennial born in 1992. One thing I appreciate about him now is that as a young person, he still wants to be a part of my life. He doesn’t write me off because I’m growing older, he listens to my concerns and he genuinely cares about me. It’s good to know that the younger generations have a sacred space in the fabric of time.
If I should ever reach that point in life where memory begins to fade, I know that Jesus will be even there to remind me, “Remember, I am with you always, to the end of the age.”
Dr. Rev. John Mann is pastor of Wahkon Presbyterian Church.
