This time of year seems like it is all about the presents, decorations, food, etc., but is that really the case?
With all the stress of getting things ready for Christmas, the sadness of loved ones not being able to be around for whatever reason, and the strive for perfection that seems to permeate December, how can this be a happy affair? If Christmas causes so many hard feelings what is the point of having it at all?
But this is not the way Christmas has always been. The true meaning of Christmas does not lie in the presents or any of that other stuff, nor does it even lie in getting together with loved ones. The true meaning of Christmas lies with Jesus.
“Therefore, holy brothers, you who share in a heavenly calling, consider Jesus, the apostle and high priest of our confession, who was faithful to Him who appointed Him, just as Moses also was faithful in all God’s house” (Hebrews 3:1-2).
All people have been called by God and we are adopted by God the Father through the faith that He bestows on us by His Word and Spirit. This gives so much hope! The only reason we are able to receive faith and salvation is because of Jesus. This is the reason we celebrate Christmas! The Lord Jesus is born—the one who took all our sins upon Himself so that we might live eternally. This is what we look forward to, not all the presents or decorations, though those are pretty and cool things, they are not the most important thing.
When you are hustling and bustling about getting things ready for Christmas and something makes you angry or sad, just remember that it won’t always be like this. Someday we will get to be with Jesus in eternity. Just as Hebrews 3 tells us, Jesus is greater than Moses, He is greater than all of us. We are given the faith and so we are given the salvation too all because Christ died on a cross to save us all.
LeAnn Gregoire is a Deaconess Intern/Circuit Youth Worker at Trinity Lutheran Church, Isle
