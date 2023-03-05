In today’s modern world we are fairly conditioned to the idea that religion is a private affair and should have no bearing on public policy or public views. In fact, there has been a strong understanding in our nation’s history that there is a separation of Church and State. However, that understanding has changed a fair bit if not indeed, then at least in practice. Originally the separation of Church and State was in place to keep the state from infringing upon individual religious belief and practice. Within reason, it was understood to be a good thing that individuals should have the right to worship and act according to their religious beliefs. This has been upheld (generally) in law. It is only when an individual’s actions negatively impact others, or negate their freedoms, that this idea has been curtailed.
To understand why this was of concern, we must go back into history to the founders of our country. In the years prior to the establishment of our country, it wasn’t all that uncommon to have a state religion imposed upon the people of a particular region according to the dictate of the government or monarch. The religious wars of the reformation period had settled upon a policy of tolerance as a way to keep the peace in areas where different religions were practiced. In some nations (notably England) a state religion was in place and was favored by the government. This wasn’t all that unusual. There were other nations or regions of Europe that did the same or had some restrictions on what religions were welcome (France, Italy, Germany).
In America, from the beginning, the plan was to have a separation of Church and State so that people could practice their religion without interference from the government. Many of the first members of our nation came from places where they were restricted or even persecuted for their religious convictions. Therefore, America was a place where they sought to establish freedom and tolerance. Though it was never perfectly attained or maintained, that was an important tenet of the American experiment when it came to religion and politics.
Fast-forward to our time, we see a different way this relationship between Church and State is playing out. Today, it is not uncommon to hear that religion has no place in politics, or no place in the public forum. If by this a person means that religious sentiments should not become public policy, I believe that is good and wise. However, it is nonsensical to say that a person’s beliefs should not and cannot inform their politics. To be a truly religious person is to be a person where everything is necessarily guided by one’s religious beliefs. To have incompatible divisions within our person is to have a sort of schizophrenia of belief and action. Our beliefs must always inform our actions. Religious beliefs and convictions must form us as persons, and be allowed to be a part of the public discourse. That doesn’t mean these ideas will always win the day. They must be compelling and well supported with evidence and clear arguments.
Part of the foundation of this country was the conviction that there is good in humanity. We know this to be true. We can see that human persons are capable of great good, but we also see there is a lot of brokenness too. Sometimes it takes a society a long time to work through an issue. Just look at our own experience of slavery. We are still working through the repercussions of the past choices and ideas.
In today’s world it is important that we continue to allow people to hold their religious convictions (or lack thereof). For the good of all we should desire people to live integrated lives. If, to be a public servant, I am not allowed to have strong convictions that guide my life, then what ultimately will sway me? Will it not be self-seeking, will it not be looking for my own advantage, or undermining my opponents? If a person can be influenced or ‘bought’, do they not become merely a tool of the rich and powerful? Therefore, it is incumbent upon us to encourage and protect and support individuals to be guided by their convictions. It is good for all of us, if people who are making decisions on our behalf have a clear and sensible ethic that guides them. The idea of a private religion or philosophy that doesn’t influence my politics is utterly ridiculous. If someone says they hold to a certain religion or philosophy, but do so only privately, you can be sure they are no real proponent of it.
Let’s have a true separation of Church and State, but not so that religion has no influence in the public forum, but rather so that religion and philosophy can be discerned in our policies. God save us from leaders who are only beholden to themselves and have no allegiance to anything greater.
Father Elias Gieske is from the Diocese of Duluth and resides over the Churches of St. Joseph-Our Lady of Fatima-Holy Family in Crosby and Garrison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.