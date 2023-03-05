gieske_elias_2023.jpg

In today’s modern world we are fairly conditioned to the idea that religion is a private affair and should have no bearing on public policy or public views. In fact, there has been a strong understanding in our nation’s history that there is a separation of Church and State. However, that understanding has changed a fair bit if not indeed, then at least in practice. Originally the separation of Church and State was in place to keep the state from infringing upon individual religious belief and practice. Within reason, it was understood to be a good thing that individuals should have the right to worship and act according to their religious beliefs. This has been upheld (generally) in law. It is only when an individual’s actions negatively impact others, or negate their freedoms, that this idea has been curtailed.  

To understand why this was of concern, we must go back into history to the founders of our country. In the years prior to the establishment of our country, it wasn’t all that uncommon to have a state religion imposed upon the people of a particular region according to the dictate of the government or monarch. The religious wars of the reformation period had settled upon a policy of tolerance as a way to keep the peace in areas where different religions were practiced. In some nations (notably England) a state religion was in place and was favored by the government. This wasn’t all that unusual. There were other nations or regions of Europe that did the same or had some restrictions on what religions were welcome (France, Italy, Germany).  

