Telling the truth is not an easy thing for us to do. We struggle to be honest, candid and straightforward with one another. Sometimes we err on the side of being so blunt that we are perceived as being mean spirited. And sometimes we candy coat the truth. Then again, some times we tell the truth to everyone except the person who needs to hear it. And there are times when we withhold the truth because “I was afraid if I said something, you would be mad or hurt.”
The challenge with each of these approaches is that the truth is left unspoken. Meanwhile, the truth is one of the most precious gems that we have in our lives. Jesus says that the truth will set us free.
I would like to ask us to consider an approach called “gracious truth telling.” This kind of truth telling is done with a tremendous amount of respect and care for the persons to whom the truth is directed.
Gracious truth telling is intended to help people come to grips with their denial systems or blind spots. It is not about trying to put people in their place. It is not a game of power where the truth teller walks away saying, “Guess I really told them.”
We find these words in chapter one of John’s Gospel: “The word became flesh and dwelt among us full of grace and truth.” Jesus is full of grace and truth. In his name, we must do gracious truth telling.
I will close with two questions: What is a truth about your life that you need to have graciously dealt with? What is a truth about another person that you need to graciously share with that person?
Fr. Jerry Schik, is a pastor at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Onamia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.