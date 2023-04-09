 Growing up, April was a time of magnificent seasonal colors coming forth, the beginning of warmth and anticipation of summer excitement. However, from 2006 to late 2019 my wife and I lived as missionaries in Rwanda and my conception of April was heinously challenged. In 1994, starting in April, the Hutu majority tribe carried out a barbarous genocide against the Tutsi tribe.  In three months nearly one million people were brutally massacred and millions of others displaced in one of the worst humanitarian disasters in recent history.

When we arrived, Rwanda was trying to recover but there was still widespread PTSD, distrust of one another, poverty and rebuilding to work toward. The country had re-instituted its traditional Gacaca “grass courts”. These courts were brought back because there were simply too many genocide suspects and perpetrators to sentence or imprison. People were living, in many cases, side by side in their villages with neighbors who had massacred their families. In some cases, whole families were erased. It was a dark time of general fear amongst the people and occasional reprisals. In the midst of all this, the government was in its early stages of stabilizing the country and cracking down on corruption and developing the nation from nothing. There was an incredible amount of prayer going on as well.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.