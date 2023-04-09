Growing up, April was a time of magnificent seasonal colors coming forth, the beginning of warmth and anticipation of summer excitement. However, from 2006 to late 2019 my wife and I lived as missionaries in Rwanda and my conception of April was heinously challenged. In 1994, starting in April, the Hutu majority tribe carried out a barbarous genocide against the Tutsi tribe. In three months nearly one million people were brutally massacred and millions of others displaced in one of the worst humanitarian disasters in recent history.
When we arrived, Rwanda was trying to recover but there was still widespread PTSD, distrust of one another, poverty and rebuilding to work toward. The country had re-instituted its traditional Gacaca “grass courts”. These courts were brought back because there were simply too many genocide suspects and perpetrators to sentence or imprison. People were living, in many cases, side by side in their villages with neighbors who had massacred their families. In some cases, whole families were erased. It was a dark time of general fear amongst the people and occasional reprisals. In the midst of all this, the government was in its early stages of stabilizing the country and cracking down on corruption and developing the nation from nothing. There was an incredible amount of prayer going on as well.
Starting April 6,, we as a nation in Rwanda begin the time of genocide remembrance. That year in 2006, the time of mourning was 100 days long. All the songs on the radio and on the one TV station were of genocide remembrance. There were many mandatory village meetings where we as a village would sit and as openly as could be, talk about what happened specifically in the village during the genocide. A march took place to the National Genocide Memorial in Kigali (the capital) where the remains of the victims that were continuously being found were interred. This commemoration repeats yearly with some variations through the years so that it will happen “Never again!”
What is it about April? Most people do not realize that at least six different genocides tragically began in the month of April. There is just something about April! We can look at natural events and circumstances and point fingers. Yet there are deeper spiritual reasons behind the darkness.
When our ancestors Adam and Eve first sinned (Genesis 3) that is when sin, sickness, suffering, separation and death first gained access to our personal lives. While we cannot obviously discount the responsibility of others or ourselves at times, Adam’s first sin is the root.
Then what is it about April? The answer I very firmly believe lies in the resurrection. April, not by coincidence, is the month that we remember and celebrate the fact of Jesus Christ’s resurrection from the dead. This is a pivotal time spiritually which all of Christianity hangs on. Furthermore, the life of Christ was for at least two millennia the point we in the West divided time BC and AD (Before Christ and Anno Domini) on our calendar.
Humanity has an enemy far greater than itself. Most of the cultures of the world know that the supernatural world is more than real, including the cultures our very early European ancestors descended from and our native cultures. The Bible tells us that “Jesus Christ came to destroy the works of the devil” (1 John 3:8) in our lives and society. We remember in April at Easter time, Jesus’s death and especially his resurrection from the dead.
The resurrection of Christ amounts to God’s clear signal that Jesus is the all powerful son of God who has conquered death, sin, darkness and tragedy and reigns always as LORD of all. His Resurrection reveals His plan to offer all who desire forgiveness, love, relationship, peace, and reconciliation with God and others. April is about Christ’s resurrection life. Even nature itself attests to it in the new life that blossoms every year at this time. The resurrection is the reason grossest darkness has attempted again and again to overshadow it so strongly, but it will always fail! “The light of Christ shines in the darkness and the darkness has not overcome it.” (John 1:5).
“…but where sin increased, grace abounds all the more, so that, as sin reigned in death, grace also will reign through righteousness leading to eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.” (Romans 5:20-21). Happy Resurrection Day!
Les Parr is pastor at Vineland Native American Chapel.
