Genesis 1: 27 and 1 John 4:8. Those verses contain my answer. The first quote says: “God made humankind in his image.” The second quote says, “God is love.” God is love and human beings are made in God’s image. God is a loving person and, by their very definition, human beings are loving persons. Love is their essence and their essence cannot be taken away from them.
Sometimes the suffering and injustices of our time make it hard to believe that love is dominating our world today. And stories about people loving each other are seldom reported in the media. So it’s easy to forget that love is all around us. But try this simple test: Stand still in any crowded place and watch the people around you. Within a very short time, you will begin to see love and you will see it over and over and over. Parents having a pleasant conversation with their children, friends laughing together as they walk by, a stranger holding the door for another stranger — small signs of love are everywhere. The more you look, the more you will see.
I will close with a short story that I really like. During the Bosnian War, the men went off to fight the battles, and the women stayed at home. Maria was a Christian woman, and she was struggling to care for her infant daughter. Her next door neighbor was an elderly Muslim man who had a small farm with two cows. He saw that Maria was struggling because she had no milk for her baby. So he faithfully gave her a liter of milk every day. No charge. A free gift. Love is found in the heart of every person.
Fr. Jerry Schik, is a pastor at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Onamia.
