vineland_les 2.jpg

Pastor Les Parr 

 Photo by A. R. V. van Rheenen

The morning of my 10th birthday, my hopes and reality shattered yet again. A knock on our mobile home door that brisk April day came in the early morning. A quick look through the curtain, I saw Child Services standing there outside. My brother and sister ran out the back door. I, being much less one to resist, just stood there. Then I let them in the house.

Within the hour, I was on my way with a garbage bag of clothes once again, to a town I’d never heard of, to live with people I never had known. Filled with bewilderment, disappointment and fear at the unexpected turn of events, I wondered honestly if I would ever see my family or hometown again?

