The morning of my 10th birthday, my hopes and reality shattered yet again. A knock on our mobile home door that brisk April day came in the early morning. A quick look through the curtain, I saw Child Services standing there outside. My brother and sister ran out the back door. I, being much less one to resist, just stood there. Then I let them in the house.
Within the hour, I was on my way with a garbage bag of clothes once again, to a town I’d never heard of, to live with people I never had known. Filled with bewilderment, disappointment and fear at the unexpected turn of events, I wondered honestly if I would ever see my family or hometown again?
Have you ever experienced a strong dose of disappointment, and bewilderment? Or maybe fear, uncertain of what would be next?
In hiding, the first faithful followers of Jesus felt same way. Their best friend was just brutally and shamefully executed on a Roman Cross and buried. These are the things of Good Friday.
Earlier that week, many people were coming to celebrate Passover. The whole city was electric with anticipation and talk was buzzing about this young carpenter turned rabbi. Jesus had done many mind-blowing miracles, signs and wonders and taught with authority and holy love to all kinds of folks everywhere.
Everyone had different ideas about who Jesus was. Everyone had different expectations of what he would do. Was he their long awaited king to help Israel rise up in rebellion against Rome, their longtime cruel oppressor? Was he just a good man? A great teacher? A fake? Or was he the Messiah that God had promised them since Man was first in Eden (Genesis 3:15)?
We all have expectations, dreams, desires, hopes and plans. These things are part of being human and can give us purpose and hope. However, what happens when your expectations are not met, or dreams shattered? How do we respond? Worse yet, when our lives are now in serious jeopardy as a result?
Being on the run and in hiding from bad people can be draining. For three days Jesus’s followers hid out, wondered, disenchanted, worried, but some hoped. They feared the Romans would put them to death as well for being his followers.
The death of a dream, loved one, or reality is a hard pill to swallow and sometimes to fathom. Some of Jesus’s friends eventually went back to their old job, fishing.
Good Friday. In life, while we’re in the darkness of some kind of death, we don’t understand it and maybe begin the grief cycle.
In reality, many misinterpreted and misunderstood who Jesus really was. Tragically, throughout history he has been misrepresented or misunderstood by many because of some of the men who claimed to know him.
Jesus had told his followers several times before his death that “He would be beaten, scourged and put to death, but three days later rise again from the dead.” They didn’t grasp it though.
Many didn’t catch who he was, the Son of God who would take away the sins of the world. They heard but didn’t listen. Have we caught his words and are we really listening? Without this, the disappointments, fears and deaths in our lives can be unbearable or misunderstood. There are Good Fridays that are necessary.
Les Parr is pastor at Vineland Native American Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.