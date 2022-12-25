Psalm 95:6 “O come, let us worship and bow down let us kneel before the Lord our maker.”
Luke 2:8-20 tells us the happenings of the shepherds and what they did in response to Jesus. They said, “Come let us go and see this thing which has come to pass, which the Lord hath made known unto us.” And Matthew 2 tells us of the happenings of the magi (wise men), how they too came looking for Jesus following the “star.” Both the shepherds and the wise men informed by God went looking for Jesus, the Messiah, Christ the Lord and Savior. They both went with haste, not wasting any time in search of Jesus. They fell down and worshiped him.
The wise men open and presented their gifts of gold, frankincense, and myrrh. The importance of these gifts was the gold represented the royalty kingship, the frankincense the sweet smelling savior of the incense used in worship in the temple, and myrrh the spice used in the preparation of a body for burial, a picture of Jesus and his life on this earth. Now in the response to and about what one does with Jesus we must remember Herod’s response to Jesus, he sought to kill him, to do completely do away with him because he believed Jesus was a threat to his throne.
So what will you do with Jesus, the Messiah, Christ the Lord, Savior, the Son of God? Many will seek him in their own way instead of following the word (the bible) God the Father has given to us to find Jesus. Jesus is not hard to find if you seek him from God the Father’s instructions. Others will be happy just knowing about or of him, and will not look any further for him. Others spend all their time looking in all the other place to find an answer that will ease their mind aside from Jesus. Others will do “nothing,” for whatever reason, and there are many reasons in the list.
So, seek Jesus because God the Father has told us to, just as he told the shepherds. Seek him because God has given us clear signs to find him as he did for the wise men. You will give an answer as to what have you done with Jesus, have you put your faith in Him as Lord, Savior, and soon coming King? Repent, confess your sins to him, and believe in your heart that he is Jesus Christ the Messiah, come bow down, worship, and serve him. Romans 14:11 “For it is written, As I live, saith the Lord, every knee shall bow to me, and every tongue shall confess to God”.
Jesus came to this world so that we would come to him; have you come to him? Don’t miss him, don’t let this world crowd him out. All he wants is you to come to him, other than you, you have nothing else he needs or wants.
This Christmas be like the wise men, seek Christ and worship him and open and present your gifts to him. Give him yourself, all of your heart, mind, body, soul, and spirit. Renounce all of your threats you think God poses to you and follow his star (the bible) so you can truly find him and worship him in spirit and in truth.
Luke 2:11 “For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, which is Christ the Lord.” God has stated, “He loves those who love me and those who seek me find me,” Proverbs 8:17. Jeremiah 29:13 “And you will seek me, and find me, when you seek me with all your heart.”
If you are feeling hopeless and alone, and need the real reason for the season look into the bible and by faith accept the word God has given to us so we don’t miss him. This is the most important part of life that you will not want to miss.
Mark Wetzler is the pastor of Mille Lacs Living Water Assembly of God in Wahkon.
