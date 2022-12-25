Pastor Mark Wetzler

Mark Wetzler

Psalm 95:6 “O come, let us worship and bow down let us kneel before the Lord our maker.”  

Luke 2:8-20 tells us the happenings of the shepherds and what they did in response to Jesus. They said, “Come let us go and see this thing which has come to pass, which the Lord hath made known unto us.” And Matthew 2 tells us of the happenings of the magi (wise men), how they too came looking for Jesus following the “star.” Both the shepherds and the wise men informed by God went looking for Jesus, the Messiah, Christ the Lord and Savior. They both went with haste, not wasting any time in search of Jesus. They fell down and worshiped him. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.