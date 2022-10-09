We seem to live in an ever-changing world. It’s hard to keep up. One day something is acceptable; the next day it isn’t. One day we understand a situation; the next day we are told something different.
People will backpedal on certain actions or words. It’s difficult to live with such chaos. Yet, in this ever-changing world, God is constant and sure. God’s message of salvation was planned from eternity. Thus, trends, innovations and change don’t support or help it.
Sadly, we can mistakenly think that our world will only progress by ever-changing. Yet, the changes we want today can simply bring about a new way for future generations to find fault with our current standard. There has been no real progress in the human condition. Change can also be a daunting and discouraging task because we often want others to change their ways. Yet, we need to consider ourselves and deal with those things that are within our ability to change. And this ability to change comes only by the grace of God.
How can we change? That’s the real question. God’s word shows us what is good, right, and beneficial. People have forever tried to change it, but God’s law is good. Since he made us, he also knows what is best for us. Freedom is not found in rebellion against him. Rather, rebellion only brings slavery to sin.
And the Bible reminds us, “All have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.” As we are confronted with God’s Law, we see our failings. But the main purpose of God’s law is not to condemn and push us down further. Rather, it points us to our need for Jesus, our Savior.
Confession of our sins and recognition that we need to change is a strength because in Christ, our confession is met with forgiveness — the forgiveness that Jesus earned on the cross. By His grace alone, we are changed from sinners into saints. This is the reality in Christ, but it is not a visible reality in this world. The change we desire for ourselves is always a work in progress here. But the change he brings is lasting and certain. By the power of the Holy Spirit, our minds are changed to know and do God’s will.
True change comes when Jesus works change through our personal confession and the word of forgiveness that comes in His name.
Mark Maunula is the pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church in Isle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.