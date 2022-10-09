Pastor Mark Maunula

We seem to live in an ever-changing world. It’s hard to keep up. One day something is acceptable; the next day it isn’t. One day we understand a situation; the next day we are told something different.

People will backpedal on certain actions or words. It’s difficult to live with such chaos. Yet, in this ever-changing world, God is constant and sure. God’s message of salvation was planned from eternity. Thus, trends, innovations and change don’t support or help it.

