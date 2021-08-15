There is a lot of reading material in our day. Everyone is writing their opinions, many based upon their own understanding, philosophy, etc., etc., but not writing based on facts and truth. So what and who should one be reading the most in one’s life time? Whose writings can one trust? Who should we read the most? Again the answer is the same, simple, profound answer as the last three weeks, Our Heavenly Father’s writings.
The statistics suggest that most spend very little time reading the Bible, our Heavenly Father’s writings to us. Statistics state most spend more time doing everything else in a day than time reading the Bible, and I’m not talking about the time spent reading books that someone has written about or reference the Bible. I am talking about just reading the Bible itself. I am not against one reading sound biblical authors, and study helps reference the Bible, but if that consumes more time than reading the Bible itself, you are missing the most from the “Greatest Book ever written.” These writings of the Father are about real people like you and me, in real places, and His desire to have a personal relationship with us.
Paul wrote in 2 Timothy 2:15 to study the Word of Truth (Bible) to be a workman not ashamed and who rightly (correctly) handles the Word of God. One’s mishandling of the Bible reveals a lack of reading the Bible. Psalms 119:11 states: “I have hidden your Word in my heart that I might not sin against you.” Psalms 119:89 states: “Your Word, O Lord, is eternal; it stands firm in the heavens.” Psalms 119:105 states: “Thy Word is a lamp to my feet and a light for my path.” Verse 160 says, “All your (God’s) words are true.” So why does one seek the light to walk in, the truth, or the eternal in so many other readings? Often because we are more comfortable with a fellow man’s writing than Our Heavenly Father’s writing.
Jesus stated in John 17 some very important truths about the Father’s Word, that it was what He gave His disciples and that the Father would sanctify them by His truth. Thy Word is truth. So be careful what you read the most, as well as who you read the most and what reading you believe. Just because it’s been written, doesn’t mean it’s truth or that you should believe it. After you have read someone’s writing, read the Father’s writings and see if it aligns with His words and what He really wrote to you. His Word states more about life and everything pertaining to it than any other read. Read His Word the most, and be led by His words.
Mark Wetzler is the pastor of Mille Lacs Living Water Assembly of God
