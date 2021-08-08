There is a lot of seeking going on in our world today. People are seeking all kinds of things, in all kinds of settings, in all kinds of places, for all kinds of reasons. But just because one is seeking and finding doesn’t mean one is finding the right answer or seeking in the right places, nor does it mean the answer bears the truth and character of God’s light. In light of our theme, let’s ask the question, “Who should we seek the most?” Again the answer is the same, simple, profound answer as the last two weeks: Our Heavenly Father. Many are not only seeking without Him, they are not seeking Him first, let alone at all.
The Bible and Jesus himself taught to “Seek ye first the Kingdom of God and His righteousness,” Matthew 6:32-33. Colossians 3:1 says, “If you then be risen with Christ, seek those things which are above, where Christ is seated on the right hand of God.” Isaiah 55:6 says, “Seek the Lord while he may be found, call on Him while He is near.” The word here is to seek the Lord first and in all matters while you can still find Him, not that He goes away, but that as you seek other options first you became entangled in the information and things around you. You lose sight of the true source of truth, wisdom, and insight, in the matters at hand.
The Bible also instructs us of the things and matters we should not seek. Leviticus 19:31 and Numbers 15:39-40 states not to seek after familiar spirits, or wizards, or the lust of your own heart or your own eyes which you used to seek after. Don’t seek the favor or the wisdom or understanding of the things of and from this world. What happens when one doesn’t seek the Lord? One loses out on His wisdom, insight, direction and favor, 2 Chronicles 7:14 and 12:14 shows us.
Set your heart and spirit to seek the Lord always. 1 Chronicles 16:10-11 states, “For those who seek Him rejoice.” If one doesn’t seek the Lord, you will find that one is doing evil. 2 Chronicles 12:14 says, “And he did evil, because he prepared not his heart to seek the Lord.” One must continue to seek the Lord as one never rises to the level of not needing the insight, wisdom, direction, and help from God. Let us be intentionally intense today in our seeking the Lord first in all matters and daily. He’s waiting for you.
Mark Wetzler is the pastor of Mille Lacs Living Water Assembly of God.
