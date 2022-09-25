I don’t think any one reading this article would disagree that we live in troubled times, not only in the world at large, but in our own country. We all long for peace in our lives. That brings me to one of the names for God given in the Bible: Jehovah Shalom.
Shalom is the Hebrew word for peace. It is often used by Jewish people even today as a greeting or a parting wish for that person or persons. In English, we also have such a concept for a parting wish of blessing. When we say goodbye to someone, it is actually a shortened form of the former phrase “God be with you.” The word peace also shows up often in the New Testament in the greeting or departing blessing of the Apostle Paul when he says, “Grace and peace to you.”
Peace has been sought after by all peoples throughout history. That’s why this particular name for God is so important. Jehovah Shalom means the God who gives peace. The historical background for the giving of that name comes from Judges 6 where the story of Gideon is given. Gideon lived in very troubled times when the Israelites were being attacked by and looted by the Midianites. God calls Gideon to raise up an army and fight against the Midianites. Gideon is skeptical, but God assures him that he will be successful because God would be with him. Two times in that account God promises to be with him. Then God says to Gideon, “Peace (Shalom)! Do not be afraid.” Following this, Gideon builds an altar to the Lord and called it “The LORD is peace.” Hence the name Jehovah Shalom.
I don’t know what makes you anxious or fearful. There are plenty of things in our world to cause either. But just remember one particular name of our god, Jehovah Shalom. As he said to Gideon, “I will be with you.” Let me close with the words of Jesus himself confirming this truth. These words from John 14:27 were spoken by Jesus to his followers during very difficult and challenging, even threatening times. “Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not be troubled and do not be afraid.” Jesus also promised his followers that he would be with them, even as God promised Gideon.
Shalom! The LORD be with you.
Joe Boeringa is the pastor at Vineland Native American Chapel.
