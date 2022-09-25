Joe Boeringa

I don’t think any one reading this article would disagree that we live in troubled times, not only in the world at large, but in our own country. We all long for peace in our lives. That brings me to one of the names for God given in the Bible: Jehovah Shalom. 

Shalom is the Hebrew word for peace. It is often used by Jewish people even today as a greeting or a parting wish for that person or persons. In English, we also have such a concept for a parting wish of blessing. When we say goodbye to someone, it is actually a shortened form of the former phrase “God be with you.” The word peace also shows up often in the New Testament in the greeting or departing blessing of the Apostle Paul when he says, “Grace and peace to you.”

