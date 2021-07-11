Ten years ago, I decided to take up the practice of karate. It seemed like a good way to pursue both physical and mental fitness. I wanted something challenging, and at the age of 57, it was certainly that. I enrolled in the Hokushin Martial Arts Academy in Glasgow, Scotland, where I was living at the time and serving as a Parish Minister in the Church of Scotland.
Karate turned out to be about so much more than martial arts. There were many life lessons along the way. Everyone starts at the beginning, no matter what. In the beginning, my fellow classmates were mostly children. After some months of classes and training, I started moving up the ranks, along with the children and young people, and then moving more into the ranks of the adults. And no matter how much I progressed, there were people who would always be ahead of me and always better than me.
One day our instructor came to class – Sensei
Mike – one of the best in the world, and he was wearing a white belt. He said, “Sometimes it’s good to go back to the beginning, to remind yourself of where you started from and to remember that no matter how accomplished you might become, you will never know it all, and there is always something more you can learn.”
It brought to mind one of the early sessions when I was a white belt. We were practicing our stance and learning how to properly throw a punch. Standing in position with one arm extended and our hand into a fist, Sensei Mike was coming down the line to inspect. Before he got to me, the young boy standing next me, maybe around eight years old, reached up, took hold of my wrist and turned my fist so that it was properly aligned.
At that moment something Jesus once said became crystal clear, “In order to enter the Kingdom of God, you must become like a child.” Like so many things in life.
Rev. Dr. John W. Mann is a pastor for Wahkon Presbyterian Church
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.