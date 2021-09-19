“No one has greater love than this, to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.” (John 15:13)
This past week marked the 20th Anniversary of 9/11. A time for solemn remembrances of those who were lost, but to also remember those who lost their lives working to help others.
Here in Minnesota, we especially remembered the life of Tom Burnett, who was born in Bloomington and one of the passengers onboard Flight 93 that prevented it from crashing into its intended target, likely the U.S. Capitol. Burnett was not a veteran or a police officer; he was a vice president at a medical device company. For all the heartbreak of that day, it was also a day where all kinds of otherwise ordinary people demonstrated incredible heroism. Or perhaps that hiding among all these seemingly ordinary people in our world are heroes just waiting to be revealed.
Another hero from that day was Salman Hamdani. Hamdani was a 23-year-old EMT and NYPD cadet, and it is now believed that he was on his way to work that morning, he saw the smoke coming from the World Trade Center and went there to provide aid. In October, his remains, along with his medical bag, were found in the wreckage of the North Tower.
However, in the intervening month, Hamdani was treated as a suspect, and his family questioned by the FBI and NYPD. The New York Post even published a story questioning whether he really died or was in hiding. Thankfully, his record was cleared and he was declared a hero, but his story is a painful reminder of the suspicion and prejudice that Americans of Middle Eastern ancestry faced in the aftermath of 9/11 (Hamdani’s family had emigrated from Pakistan when he was an infant). He was an American hero and he died serving his country.
Christians, Muslims and people of various faiths believe that one of our highest callings is to serve our neighbors and all that are in need. For most of us, when God calls us into loving service, the circumstances are typically far less dramatic, far less history-making. But although our acts may not be recalled in ceremonies for years to come, our lives are likely filled with many smaller moments where we might be a hero to someone else. These two men’s stories are also a reminder that when we consider our neighbor, they just might be a hero to someone else (maybe even us) and we just don’t know it yet. So, as we remember all the heroes of that day, we pray that God may continue to build up and bless our world with all kinds of heroes.
James Muske is the pastor at Bethesda
Lutheran Church in Malmo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.