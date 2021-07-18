Genesis 22:22-32 tells the story of Jacob wrestling with an angel. Though the word is just ‘man.’ Some say the man with whom Jacob wrestled was himself, his own tossing and turning, and what poets call “the dark night of the soul.”
As dawn began to appear, the man with whom Jacob wrestled demanded, “Let me go.” Jacob was exhausted. But he had been born with a wrestler’s grip on his brother and he was determined not to let go.
“Give me a blessing,” Jacob demanded, “I will not let you go unless you give me a blessing.”
He tricked his brother and father into giving him a blessing. But this entity he grappled with, God, an angel, his own angst, whatever it was, Jacob clung on for dear life and he would not let go until some word of truth, of benediction, of life and hope was given.
“What is your name?”
“My name is Jacob. Grasping, clutching, and tripping at the heels me. That’s who I am. That’s who I’ve always been. That’s who I’ll always be.”
No more. No more Jacob. From now on you will be called ‘Israel.’ Then in one swift move the unknown wrestler flipped Jacob over, freed himself and in the process dislocated Jacob’s hip.
A new name, Israel? What sort of blessing is that? Israel: a name meaning, “God Rules.” A fitting name for one who has contended with God and mortals and who has prevailed. Israel.
Jacob rose up and walked forward to meet his brother. With a limp in his step.
When Jacob met his brother Esau face to face, Esau hugged him and kissed him. All was forgiven. The odd truth about winning and losing is that in losing, we may discover our true path to victory. We can look back on certain defeats, what seemed like losses at the time and realize that if it had not happened that way, life would have been entirely different; perhaps, not for the better.
When Jacob cheated his brother Esau out of his birthright, Jacob had in one sense freed him to discover his own pathway. They parted company in peace, as if each was reborn to pursue their own lives.
Jacob may have had dreams of angels climbing a ladder into heaven. But his latest dream left him with a limp. Perhaps the real blessing from that day forward, was he always had one foot firmly planted on the ground.
Rev. Dr. John W. Mann is a pastor for Wahkon Presbyterian Church
