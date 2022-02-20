In 1965 a popular song hit the air waves entitled “What the World Needs Now.” It went on to proclaim that “What the world needs now is love, sweet love. That’s the only thing that there’s just too little of.”
February is, of course, the month of Valentine’s Day when many people celebrate human love and marriage. And that is certainly to be celebrated because of the wonderful effects brought about by such love and commitment. The world needs more true love, to be sure. But let’s take a step backwards and look at the source of real love, which is to be found in a proper relationship with God.
Remember that Jesus said that loving God with all our heart, soul, mind, and strength was the first and great commandment (Mark12:30). But remember also that John said that we love God because He first loved us. (1 John 4:19). In verse 8 of that same chapter John says this: “Whoever does not love does not know God, because God is love.” God has many remarkable characteristics attributed to Him such as being merciful, powerful, gracious, compassionate, and just. But love is more than just a characteristic. John says, “God is love.” It’s His very essence to love. And being created in God’s image, we, as humans are capable of love. And according to John, if we don’t have love, we really don’t know God.
If we are in the right relationship with God and really know him, then we, like God, will be capable of love. We will, first of all, love God. And then we will be able to experience and give human love. Now that’s worth celebrating. That ought to encourage us (even compel us) to get to know God better, and to love him with all our heart, soul, mind, and strength, because He first loved us.
Joe Boeringa is pastor of Vineland Native American Chapel.
