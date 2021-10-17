Pride is like body odor; Everyone notices except the person who has it.
Pride can affect your perspective. When you have a prideful attitude, you start looking down on other people instead of looking inward at your own faults. A prideful spirit has you looking at yourself instead of looking up toward God.
Pride in ourselves, in our possessions or in our accomplishments is a slap in God’s face. Our pride means that we are taking credit for what God has given to us. Or, it ignores our own sins and overlooks the grace of God’s forgiveness.
Instead of pride, we should be humble before God and grateful for His mercy to us. When we remember who God is, and if we have an accurate understanding of who we are in comparison, we have nothing to be prideful about.
If we are living now by the Holy Spirit, let us follow his Holy Spirits leading in every part of our lives. Let us not become conceited. - Galatians 5:25-26.
Rick Wilder is the pastor at Onamia United Methodist Church.
