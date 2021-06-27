When I was a very young pastor, perhaps 25 years old (I’m not sure that ordaining someone that young should even be allowed), I heard a seasoned pastor of about 60 declare, “The older I get, the less I know for sure. My beliefs used to be so certain, but now they are not.”
I was dismayed and offended by his words. Surely, after all his decades of experience he should be more firm in his faith, not less…
I bet you can see where this is going.
I am now the seasoned pastor of 40-plus years in ministry, and in the stage of not knowing with absolute certainty a lot of what I used to “know.” It’s not as comfortable a spot to be in, but there is more to faith than being comfortable.
In my first congregation, half of my job description had to do with youth ministry. I found myself frequently being harshly judgmental about the parenting skills of several of our church families.
Of course, I didn’t have any kids of my own yet. ‘Nuff said.
Back then, I was so sure about so many things in the Bible. But as I continued to study the Bible over the years, with perceptive and thoughtful biblical teachers, I learned many new perspectives. I was frequently reminded that the Bible is multi-vocal, speaking with varying voices on many topics.
As I have matured, I find that there is less and less need for certainty and judgmentalism of others. Now there is more and more room in my own faith for ambiguity, for mystery.
There are just a few cornerstones of which I am certain:
• God gave us this wonderful blue-green globe to embrace and protect.
• God loves and cherishes us beyond our imagining.
• We are called to love our enemies (one of the very few unique things Jesus taught) and to solve conflicts non-violently.
For those wanting more, I recommend to you Brian McLaren’s recent book, Faith After Doubt.
Bill Chadwick is the pastor at Wahkon Presbyterian Church.
