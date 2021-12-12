We are awaiting Christmas and have moved past Thanksgiving. Yet, what are we especially thankful for — our various wants which perhaps have been fulfilled or our needs that are graciously supplied? Having and desiring our wants and not understanding our needs can seriously mess up our lives.
The fruit of God’s Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control. When hatred of others, cheerlessness in life, conflict with others, impatience in situations, malice against others, evil in our lives, unfaithfulness toward others, harshness in response to others, and rashness of words and actions are at work, these are not from God.
These negatives can result from our wants. We think we know how things should go? We want our thoughts and ideas imposed on others? And when others resist, then we are tempted to strike out. But do our wants align with what God knows that we need?
Whenever any of these negatives occur in our lives, we need to consider and reflect on God’s Word. These negative results are not from God. His desire for us is something different. So, these negatives are influenced by the devil, the world, and our sinful self.
Anger is often a result of seeking what we want? Anger is not a fruit of the spirit. So, what is driving our anger? We have things that make us angry. We see others express anger. Whenever anger occurs in our lives, what is its true source? Anger is not something that needs to be reinforced, but rather confessed and repented of.
We rightly deserve God’s anger for our sin and rejection of His ways. Yet, in love for us, God didn’t let His anger get the upper hand. Instead, we look forward to celebrating the birth of His Son, our Savior Jesus Christ, who paid the complete price for our sin.
Bless others with the fruit of His Spirit this Christmas as you gather around the dinner table. Regift His gifts to you — love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.