During my time in ministry, which is still ongoing, I have tended to pursue other lines of work as well. Sometimes out of financial need and sometimes out of curiosity. Preparation for ministry involved academic study and also a variety of jobs that provided insight into what work means for many people. Jobs such as: Operating a shoe-shine stand, washing dishes in a restaurant, driving a school bus, cleaning bathrooms, mowing lawns, waiting tables, cutting firewood, repairing small engines, and delivering newspapers.
I never looked at any of these jobs as “beneath me” because it was instilled in me growing up that there is inherent dignity in work. Some jobs were a challenge to my sense of dignity, but that was more to do with the people who viewed my position as the “hired help” and tried to impose their sense of superiority, rather than the nature of the work itself.
Forty or so years ago, I was starting out as a “temporary supply” minister at the Presbyterian Church in Tamarack, Minnesota. A guy in the church would take a load of cattle down to the stockyards in St. Paul and then pick up various goods for delivery back up north. He asked if I wanted to go along and help out.
We loaded the cattle into the semi-trailer and by the time we finished with them in the stockyard, it was 2 a.m. The trailer had to be thoroughly cleaned before we could put any else in it. So there I was mucking out the truck and the boss was behind me with a pressure washer.
He asked me what I thought of his work and I responded, “This isn’t exactly what I had in mind when I signed on to ministry.”
He chuckled a bit and asked me, “Do you think Jesus would be afraid to pick up a shovel?”
That’s not the sort of wisdom you can pick up from a textbook. Nor is a shovel the sort of tool that one thinks of as equipment for ministry. But it is. So whenever I serve a church these days, I always want to know, where do they keep the shovels around here?
Rev. Dr. John W. Mann is a pastor for Wahkon Presbyterian Church
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.