Today’s World has a lot of voices to listen to, and about everything one can think of. Just because someone is speaking doesn’t mean they are worth listening to. And just because one is saying something different than anyone else doesn’t mean they are or are not worth listening to. But “Who” should we listen to and for the most? Who should we harken to? The answer is the same simple profound answer as part one from last week: Our Heavenly Father.
When I was young, the railroad had the words, “STOP, LOOK, LISTEN” to help people be aware of the trains at crossings. They emphasized the importance of all three, but school buses had to stop, look, and open the bus front entry door, to be sure to “LISTEN” for the train. The importance of doing everything possible to hear if there was a train whistle sounding required this action. Our Heavenly Father requires the same action of His followers. In Psalm 46:10, the Lord God said, “Be still, and know that I am God; I will be exalted among the nations, I will be exalted in the earth.”
There are many Scripture references to the importance of listening to and for the voice of the Lord. Jesus states in John 10:27, “My sheep hear my voice, and I know them, and they follow me”. Our Heavenly Father has always wanted all of mankind to freely and willingly choose to listen to and for His voice, via His spoken and written Word (Bible), the Words of the Son of God, Jesus, and the leading of the Holy Spirit.
His instructions on listening to and for His voice in the Bible are very clear and written more than once. In Leviticus, Deuteronomy, Psalms, and Proverbs, God speaks clearly about listening to and for Him. He also speaks clearly about the consequence if one doesn’t listen to and for Him. Just because words are spoken doesn’t mean you heard. They may have been heard but not heeded to. The depth of listening means to hear and respond or take action. You can also hear and not believe which Jesus spoke about.
Everyone needs to be very careful whose voice one is listening to, as well as who we give heed or harkening to. Don’t confuse His voice with any other voice. If you don’t know His voice, learn it from Scripture and spending time with Him and getting to know it. In this world of so many voices, don’t be deceived by the false voices that confuse and sound good. Stop the bus! Look into his word. Open your hearts door and listen for His voice. Have you listened today for Him?
Mark Wetzler is the pastor of Mille Lacs Living Water Assembly of God
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.