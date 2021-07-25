The world has always had a lot of talk, defined as a point of talking to a person with the intent to communicate some type of information. It could be important or about the weather. It could be to someone important or just one we are passing by on the street. It could be a parent, a child, adult child, a co-worker – the list can go on. But lets put some purposeful thought and direction to this subject, and lets ask these questions: “Who should we talk to the most? Who should it be that we communicate with the most? Who should it be that would hear our voice and we would hear His voice more often than anyone else? There might be a few that come to mind, but who is waiting and wanting to commune with you more than anyone else?”
I would like to suggest that a majority of people would be somewhat uncomfortable to deal with this answer. The answer is so simple, and it is profound. And even though many may know and even agree, they would have to admit this is not the one whom they talk to the most. This one is wanting to hear from us; this one is eager to listen. This one always has the absolute right answer and the best help of anyone you will ever talk to. It is Our Heavenly Father, who longs to talk to and with us more than anyone else, and He is the one we should talk to more than anyone else.
In Genesis 3:9, God sought and called out to Adam even after they had sinned and disobeyed God. The Bible encourages us to call upon God, to talk and commune with Him much more often than we do. Jesus, said, “When you pray.” So many only talk to Him when they are in trouble or want something, but God really wants us to talk to Him more than we talk to anyone else. Seem impossible? Give it an honest try, many in Scripture and history have.
The great patriarchs of the Bible who talked with God more than others, had insight no one else had, were able to walk through the impossible, and able to do the miraculous. In the New Testament, the Apostles talked and communicated with God to accomplish some of the greatest work in the history of the church.
Have you talked to God more today than anyone else?
Mark Wetzler is the pastor of Mille Lacs Living Water Assembly of God
