Charlie Henschel’s foot locker and Japanese rifle were donated to the Mille Lacs museum
In 2017, Barry Schreiber of the Mille Lacs Historical Society in Princeton received a very unexpected and exciting donation.
Sent to Schreiber by Reed Henschel was a package containing 70 year-old film reels from 1951 which portrayed footage of troops in the Princeton area departing from the train station to join the Korean war. The reels also contained footage of their time in training at Camp Rucker in Alabama.
The reels, which were originally shot by Charlie Henschel, Reed Henschel’s brother, were often viewed at Strand Theater back in 1951 before feature films.
Charlie, Reed, and their brother David Henschel were all veterans of the Korean war and they make many appearances in the reels. One reel depicts their departure from the Princeton Depot.
In that film, hundreds of people gathered at the Princeton Depot to send their family members and friends off to war. In the reel, a steam engine train pulled into the station to transport the troops to Camp Rucker, Alabama.
“The train was waving a white flag when it pulled into the station,” Schreiber said. “When the flag was white, that meant it was a special train and not one that was regularly scheduled. In this case, it was a troop train.”
The reels were unique and there were not many others out there that were similar.
“I talked with Doug Thompson, the curator of the Minnesota Military Museum which is a very sophisticated museum, and there’s nothing like this that he is aware of,” Schreiber said.
Now, five years after the donation of the reels to the Mille Lacs Historical Society, another unprecedented donation was made by the Henschel family on March 31.
Donna Henschel, Reed Henschel’s widow, and Suzanne Henschel-Hanson, Reed’s daughter, found in their possession Charlie’s old foot locker from his time in the Korean war. The family made the decision to donate the foot locker to the historical society alongside a Japanese rifle Charlie brought home as a war trophy.
“My father Reed Henschel and Charlie were in the Korean war together. When Charlie returned from the Korean war, that was the footlocker he brought home. It is like a time capsule, it is completely pristine,” Henschel-Hanson said.
The foot locker was full of items, perfectly preserved from Charlie’s time in the war. Some of the items inside were his uniform, his shaving equipment, his fly-fishing pole, his checkbook, his airline ticket, and an American flag.
“When I opened up that chest and saw all these things that were just absolutely preserved as if uncle Charlie just got back yesterday and this is his stuff, it just really rings in your heart when you open that up,” Henschel-Hanson said. “People can look at Charlie’s things and see how these people lived, that’s what they survived with and they can say that this is how lieutenant Henschel lived, this is his stuff.”
Reed Henschel’s family had in their possession both the foot locker and the Japanese rifle, however, when Reed passed away in 2017 shortly after the donation of the reels, it was discovered in Reed’s will he wanted the rifle to go to Charlie’s daughter Mary Chadsey.
Mary then contacted Barry Schreiber to donate the rifle to the Mille Lacs Historical society.
When Suzanne and Mary contacted each other to figure out the paperwork to donate the rifle, Suzanne found Charlie’s foot locker in pristine condition. She mentioned this to Mary who asked her to have it donated to the museum alongside the Japanese rifle.
This donation has been a long time in the making for the Henschel family due to a long process with paperwork.
“Because of all the paperwork, it has taken almost five years to make this happen. So, we were really happy,” Henschel-Hanson said. “To our family, this is a big closure for us because we are able to take these items and have them here so they will be preserved and taken care of appropriately.”
Now that the donations are finalized, the items will be cleaned and archived by the Mille Lacs Historical Society so they can be preserved for a lifetime.
“You have to have a certain sense that this is worthwhile, this is valuable, someday somebody’s going to be interested in this. Charlie and Reed were like that. They thought ahead,” Schreiber said.
With the reunion of the foot locker, the Japanese rifle, and the reels, people will be able to appreciate the items together as a unit and witness a moment in the life of a Korean war veteran.
“We’re so appreciative of the Henschel family, of Charlie and Reed, for keeping this stuff,” Schreiber said. “They did it for us,”
