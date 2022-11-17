In the 2022 general election Tuesday, Nov. 8, Kyle Burton and Travis Johnson battled it out, each looking to win the majority vote and claim the title of Mille Lacs County Sheriff.
When voting concluded and the results rolled in, Burton came out on top with 6,159 votes over Johnson’s 4,214, solidifying his new title as sheriff for the upcoming four years.
“I didn’t really start to see any numbers until between 11 and 11:30 (p.m.) when some of the smaller townships started reporting. By about 12:30 (a.m.), I suppose, most all of them had their numbers in,” Burton said. “I’m extremely humbled and grateful for the support and that the citizens elected me, I’m eternally grateful.”
While Burton outperformed in the county at-large, Johnson came out on top in three precincts. In Mudgett, Isle Harbor Township and East Side Townships, he carried the vote, in one instance by a very slim margin of three votes.
In Lewis Township, the two tied, with eight votes going to each. Otherwise, Burton led Johnson in most precincts, sometimes with as little as three votes up to as many as 295. Burton fetched the most votes in each of the seven cities of the county; the slimmest margin being three votes in the city of Wahkon as opposed to a decisive victory in the city of Milaca, where Burton garnered 669 votes over Johnson’s 383.
“We definitely put the work in,” Burton said. “We campaigned pretty hard, I started canvasing back in April and steadily did that up until the last day on Monday night. We knocked on 5,000 plus doors and I feel really good about that hard work paying off.”
Burton went on to thank those who voted for him.
“I’m super grateful for all the support that we’ve had. I can’t tell you the amount of phone calls, text messages, Facebook messages, and emails I’ve gotten. So, for those who voted for me, thank you. I will spend the next four years showing you why you made the right choice,” Burton said. “For those who didn’t vote, same thing. I will spend the next four years showing you why I was the right guy for the job.”
Looking into the future, Burton aims to address the recruitment and retention problems within the sheriff’s department and their deputies. Burton stated he also wanted to address some of the issues they are facing with the county jail both related to their staff retention and with the idea of expansion in the future.
“I’ve gotten three resignation letters this week for deputies moving on to other agencies. So that is a high priority to me, to make sure we have the people we need to keep public safety in Mille Lacs County,” Burton said. “The jail as well. Continuing to work with our county board on moving forward with the jail facility study to look at possibly a remodel or an addition to the jail. Then looking at the wages to progressively attack the recruitment and retention program that’s plagued us for years.”
“I think Don (Lorge), our sheriff, has done a great job and we’re on a great trajectory. So, I think just keeping us pointed in that trajectory is also going to be a big priority of mine,” Burton said.
Burton also stated that he wants to continue to make staff support, development, and leadership training a priority for those working in the sheriff’s department.
“I’m going to continue to make that a priority, making sure my staff have the training and leadership classes, and encouraging them to go to those classes. My thought on it is that every officer is a leader regardless of your job title,” Burton said.
Burton will officially assume his role as the new Mille Lacs County Sheriff in early January of 2023. His term will be served for four years.
Travis Johnson could not be reached for comment.
Reach Chloe Smith, editor of the Union-Times, at chloe.smith@apgecm.com. A. R. V. van Rheenen is editor of Mille Lacs Messenger. She covers Mille Lacs County Board meetings for the Messenger and its sister paper the Union-Times. Reach her at alycia.vanrheenen@apgecm.com.
