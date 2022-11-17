Kyle Burton

Kyle Burton

In the 2022 general election Tuesday, Nov. 8, Kyle Burton and Travis Johnson battled it out, each looking to win the majority vote and claim the title of Mille Lacs County Sheriff.

When voting concluded and the results rolled in, Burton came out on top with 6,159 votes over Johnson’s 4,214, solidifying his new title as sheriff for the upcoming four years.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.