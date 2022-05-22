Rush City
At the beginning of the local high school spring sporting season, the two favorite girls softball teams destined to via for the Great River Conference Championship were the Rush City Tigers, last years champs, and the Mille Lacs Raiders, who finished in second place in 2021.
The Raiders began this season in early April with a 3-2 win over the Tigers at Rush City and on May 10 all eyes were on these same two teams when they were scheduled to meet for the final time this season in conference play.
Mille Lacs entered the contest with a 9-0 record and 5-0 in the GRC and Rush City was 5-1 in the conference with their only loss at the hands of the Raiders. Coaches, players and fans of both squads knew this game could very well determine the winner of the conference championship. If Mille Lacs were to win, they would have a two-game, first-place cushion to ride out the season. If Rush City were to win, they would be tied for the conference lead with Mille Lacs.
The game turned out to be a classic.
The two top pitchers in the league, junior Grace Folkema of Rush City and Isle senior, Jill Thompson were scheduled to face off on the mound. Thompson began the game by striking out the side, and Folkema did the same for her team in the first inning.
With the score tied, 0-0 after two innings, Rush City scored two runs on a homer by Kaytlyn Hemming in the top of the third. That would be the extent of the scoring for both teams during the entire 7-inning affair.
Folkema finished the shutout giving up five hits, allowing one walk and striking out 13 Raider batters.
Thompson suffered her first loss of the season, giving up just three hits and striking out eight.
Rush City 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 2
Mille Lacs 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ogilvie
The Mille Lacs Raiders girls softball team took advantage of 13 walks from Ogilvie pitching to post an 11-0 win the first game of two 5-inning games against the Lions on May 13. Mille Lacs pitching ace, Jill Thompson went the first four innings, giving up no runs, no hits and struck out nine. Madi Hebeisen threw the final shut-out inning to complete the combined no-hitter.
Ogilvie 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mille Lacs 2 7 0 2 -- 11
Ogilvie
Game two of Mille Lacs softball team’s double-header with the Ogilvie Lions on May 13, was again a shut-out by the Raiders, but this time it was mostly 10 Lion errors and nine walks that led to their demise. The Raiders enter the final week of their regular season with a record of 11-1.
Mille Lacs 2 1 7 3 0 13
Ogilvie 0 0 0 0 0 0
