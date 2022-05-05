Author and storyteller Jim Mans has spent a lifetime collecting and telling stories about people whose experiences have contributed to the fabric and culture of Minnesota.
On Monday, May 9, at 1:30 p.m. Unlimited Learning will welcome Jim Mans, who will share lessons of work and travel as well as excerpts from his book “Twiddle Yer Toes.” The presentation will be in the Forum Room at Crosby-Ironton High School.
A review of the book describes it as “Wry, witty, insightful, and kind.” The reviewer continues, “Jim succinctly and hilariously gives the reader a glimpse of the fascinating, everyday people he stumbles upon. This book is a loving compilation of vignettes that are pretty much assured to give you a laugh while making you think!”
For 15 years, Mans wrote for the Lake Country Journal and has been published in other periodicals and newspapers. He is proud to be the founder, president and chairman of the board of the “Minnesota Sit ‘n’ Spit Club.” He is currently enjoying retirement in Central Minnesota with his wife, Jan, and three beloved dogs.
The fee is $5 for non-members, and it’s free for members.
Lakes Area Unlimited Learning promotes the intellectual stimulation of older adults. Its philosophy is “learning without limits,” and it lives that philosophy by offering monthly programs and field trips that are stimulating, interesting and relevant. People join Unlimited Learning for the learning opportunities and stay for the friendships. For more information about membership, contact Sally Ihne at sihnecharter.net or call 218-829-2544.
