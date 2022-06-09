Two weeks after Onamia first grade teacher Sarah Lancaster was named the 2022 Teacher of the Year for the state of Minnesota at a ceremony in the Twin Cities, School District 480 of Onamia chose to honor their hero with a presentation ceremony of their own. On Monday morning, May 16, the entire Onamia student body grades K-12 were summoned to the high school gymnasium to pay tribute to Mrs. Lancaster for an award well deserved.
On hand to MC the program was Onamia grade school principal, Lisa DeMars, who began the festivities with these words: “I have had the pleasure of working with Sarah over the past six years and she is a true asset to the Onamia schools and the community. She has a passion to be her best self and strives to do well. When she sets her mind to do something, she works hard to see it through.”
And so it was with lots of determination and perseverance that Sarah dove into doing what she needed to do when told she was being nominated as Minnesota Teacher of the Year. DeMars went on to say, “I commend Sarah on all of her hard work and determination to become the Minnesota Teacher of the Year. We are so happy for you and are proud of all that you have accomplished. You set a great example for all of us to go out and do our best.”
The highlight of the short program was the presentation of the “Teacher of the Year” award to Mrs. Lancaster and the Onamia School.. Doing the honors was Doug Dooher, coordinator of the Minnesota Teacher of the Year program. Dooher said, “I am here today, as a representative of the Teacher of the Year program, to present plaques to Mrs. Lancaster and to your school.” He went on to say, “When she (Sarah) received the award, she said, ‘No teacher has ever won an award that her students didn’t earn.’ “That is so true,” Dooher said.
Dooher then went on to explain a bit about the process of choosing a state Teacher of the Year. He said this year they had about 230 nominations come in from around the state of which 77 teachers were chosen to produce a portfolio to become candidates for the award. A select panel of 22 people read those portfolios and narrowed the field to 25 semi-finalists, who then had to turn in a video talking about a specific subject — this year being mental health of students and teachers. The 25 were whittled down to 11 finalists who each were then interviewed for 30 minutes, and ultimately the panel chose Mrs. Lancaster as this year’s representative of the “great profession of teaching.”
The panel members talked about Mrs. Lancaster “putting her students first in everything she does, her unwavering belief in all of her students, her sense of community and of course her expertise in the teaching field.”
Dooher then stated to the student body assembled the most poignant remark about Sarah Lancaster, saying, “After she was named Teacher of the Year, who did Mrs. Lancaster talk about? You. All of you, and the town of Onamia. She even posted on her social media, “We did it, Onamia! So cool.”
Mr. Dooher then reassured the student body that Mrs. Lancaster will still be teaching in Onamia’s school system, but she will also be called on to make appearances around the state and country, talking about teaching and what she feels is needed in the field of education. Places Lancaster is scheduled to travel during the coming year are the Google headquarters near San Francisco, the NASA Space Camp in Alabama, and she will go to Washington, D.C. to be honored by the President. She might even be called on to throw out a first pitch as a Twins or Saints ballgame or do the “let’s play hockey” call prior to a Wild game next season. And the city of Onamia just announced that Sarah will be honored as a “Hometown Hero” as she rides in the upcoming Onamia Days Grand Parade in June. With that, Mr. Dooher presented the engraved plaques to Lisa DeMars representing the Onamia School District and to Lancaster herself to the cheers of the entire student body and Lancaster’s fellow staff members.
