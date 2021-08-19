Motorists can expect lane closures and delays, as crews crack seal the road surface on Highway 18 from Highway 25 in Brainerd to Highway 169 in Garrison, Crow Wing County.
Motorists will encounter periodic lane closures, lane shifts, flaggers and use of a pilot car. Work will occur Mondays through Thursdays, sunrise to sunset, on good weather days until early September.
MnDOT advises travelers to always slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution. Other reminders:
• Never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones
• Stay alert; work zones constantly change
• Watch for workers and slow-moving equipment
• Obey posted speed limits; fine for a work zone violation is $300
• Minimize distractions behind the wheel
• When complete, the project will result in a smoother road surface and reduce overall maintenance costs.
For current scheduled work, call 5-1-1 or log onto 511mn.org.
