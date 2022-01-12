Mille Lacs coronavirus numbers high but stable
Infection numbers of COVID-19 cases in Mille Lacs County have stayed mostly stable over the past month, in the weeks after the county ranked in the nation’s top 10 for per capita positivity numbers.
As of the Jan. 6, 2022, Minnesota Department of Health report, the county’s positivity rate was 8.5%, as compared to 8.4% as of the Dec. 2, 2021, report. The rate ranged from 10-15% in the middle of November.
As of Jan. 6, total cases in the county were 5,901. That compares to 5,358 on Dec. 2 and 4,471 as of Nov. 15.
The case rate – the number of people who have tested positive per 10,000 population – was 2,294 on Jan. 6. The rate was 2,080 in Dec. 2. The rate remains above the state’s average of 1,911 per 10,000.
A total of 97 COVID deaths have been recorded in the county since the beginning of pandemic records. The total was 79 on Dec. 2; an additional 18 people have died from the coronavirus in the past four weeks.
The dominant variant in the county and the state continues be to be delta, with 99.09% of the cases sequenced in central Minnesota over the past 30 days. Omicron is still a minor variant in the Minnesota cases.
Through Saturday, Jan. 8, the national Center for Disease Control reports that 55.3% of the total population of Mille Lacs County was vaccinated, up from 52.5% as of Nov. 12.
For population 5 or older, the percent fully vaccinated is 58.9%; for those 12 years or older, the percent is 64.5%; for 18 and older, 67.5% and for the population 65 years old and older, the CDC says 95% of the population is vaccinated.
The state Department of Health and the CDC continue to urge area residents to wear masks in public and to seek vaccinations, now available to everyone age 5 and older. On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control expanded booster eligibility to everyone 12 years of age and older.
Minnesota has an extensive network of providers — health care systems, pharmacies, state community sites and clinics, local public health agencies, and tribal health agencies—to ensure the vaccine is accessible to all Minnesotans. A map of providers can found at mn.gov/vaccine.
All Minnesotans 12 and older should get a booster shot when they are due, MDH says:
- All Minnesotans age 18 and older who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should get a booster shot at least two months after their single dose.
- All Minnesotans age 18 and older who got the Moderna vaccine should get a booster shot at least six months after their second dose.
- All Minnesotans age 12 and older who got the Pfizer vaccine should get a booster shot at least five months after their second dose. People who are 12 through 17 years of age can only receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as their booster dose.
“Vaccinating our children against COVID-19 and ensuring everyone who is eligible gets a booster when they are due are important steps all Minnesotans should take to protect against COVID-19 and the Omicron variant,” said Governor Walz. “We have built a reliable network of options for Minnesotans to access the vaccine, and this is yet another free opportunity to get your family vaccinated,” he said, when an additional testing site was opened last week in Oakdale.
How families can find a shot for their child:
- Visit mn.gov/vaxforkids to find clinic locations near you.
- Check with their pediatrician, family medicine clinic, or local pharmacy about appointments.
- Watch for vaccination clinics being offered at schools or other community locations around Minnesota.
How Minnesotans can get their free shot:
- Use the state’s Vaccine Locator Map to find a vaccine provider near you.
- Check for vaccine appointments at Vaccines.gov, where you can search for appointments by vaccine type (e.g., Pfizer).
- Contact your primary health care provider or a local pharmacy.
- Walk in to or make an appointment at one of Minnesota’s COVID-19 Community Vaccination sites.
Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 Public Hotline
1-833-431-2053
Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
How Minnesotans can get a COVID-19 test:
Walk in or schedule an appointment for a test at one of the state’s free community testing sites across Minnesota: COVID-19 Community Testing Sites.
Order a test through the state’s free at-home COVID-19 testing program: COVID-19 Test at Home.
Find a testing option near you through the state’s Find Testing Locations map: Find Testing Locations.
