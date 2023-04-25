Parkinson’s disease is a progressive disorder that affects the nervous system and the parts of the body controlled by the nerves. Parkinson’s disease occurs when nerve cells in the brain die. The affected neurons are primarily those that produce the neurotransmitter dopamine. Dopamine is what your nervous system uses to send messages between nerve cells. As dopamine levels decrease, symptoms of Parkinson’s start to appear.

Symptoms start slowly. The first symptom may be a barely noticeable tremor in just one hand. Tremors are common, but the disorder may also cause stiffness, slowing of movement, and gait or balance problems. Symptoms often begin on one side of the body and usually remain worse on that side, even after symptoms begin to affect the limbs on both sides. Many people with Parkinson’s disease note that prior to experiencing stiffness and tremor, they had other symptoms such as: sleep problems, constipation, loss of smell, or restless legs.

