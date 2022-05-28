Looking east from the surface of the North Sea, north of Margraten, Holland, there is a beautiful garden on the shore. It can be seen from miles away so it must be huge, over 25 acres at least.
The grounds are gently sloped, so that the added elevation toward the rear encourages the location to stand out. Nearer by, it then ends abruptly to a cliff adjacent to the sea. Of course the garden wasn’t primarily meant to interest those ships and boats that infrequently pass by. It was the other way around. The view of the sea from the garden was what was intended, meant to inspire those visiting the grounds itself.
The garden was less a place of loveliness and joy than it was of awe. Whether seen from the sea of from within, strolling the garden paths, it literally changed the easy routine patterns of the viewer’s breathing. Some folks actually gasped out loud, occasionally someone even fainted. It was more majestic than pretty; more overpowering than elegant. Yet, in truth, the garden was very plain. Though open to the public and publicly supported, it seldom received more than a handful of visitors a month. Admission was always free. However, approximately every 12 months, always in the blossoming spring, there was a festival on the grounds and perhaps a thousand visitors attend; after which the place was mostly shunned, mostly forgotten again for another year.
The grounds were very simple. There was a set of grand iron gates to receive those visiting and they were opened punctually every morning and closed again at sunset. Of course, anyone could easily find an illicit entrance by hopping over the shrubbery. There were a few healthy but stunted trees and one very small pond. The various grasses which covered the majority of the grounds were native to Holland as were the bushes surrounding the perimeter.
Yet by contrast, all of the plantings in the garden were from foreign origins. In this particular garden, the vast majority of what was planted was seeded back in the United States, grown and nourished in various types of nurseries to where it could thrive and even mature to the point wherein it could even reproduce on its own and was then subsequently freighted over to Holland.
Every planting was given its due respect and allotted space. Each was marked with a bit of lumber, giving a brief description of what was in the soil, even showing the dates from seedling to the year it was planted. There was a simple but very strict symmetry in the amount of land allotted to each planting. Every individual location was stringently perpendicular and straight across or up of down from the neighboring one. A visitor could stand at one end of the garden and view hundreds of displays at once as each was confined only to the soil allotted and nothing was ever permitted to encroach upon an adjoining space.
Yet it was a peculiar garden, only given the name garden by the English who were famous gardeners and lavished attention on such places. And it was different for precisely the reason for what was featured there. For you see, none of the plantings flourished in this location. Everything that was created and nourished and vibrant and strong in America proceeded to wither and die from the harsher conditions prevailing on the European soil. This was not necessarily unique to American plantings. In fact throughout the coastline of the North Sea there are numerous gardens, representing stock from countries throughout the world, all parks or gardens with the same awesome magnificence; but all, too, with the same deadly results. Everything planted was dead.
But this very death was what allowed the garden to retain its character of reverence and beauty and honor. For you see, that annual crowd of visitors, marching with military precision though those grand gates every spring, all come from America to pay their respect to what lies beneath on Memorial Day.
Louis Vander Woude wrote this essay for several of the newspapers in his home state of Washington. It was shared with the by his sister Eunice Boeringa, who works alongside her husband Joe at Vineland Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.